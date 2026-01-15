Mississippi State adds another OL in former Tar Heel Miles McVay
In this story:
Anyone who watched Mississippi State football last year clearly saw the need for a better offensive line. Luckily, the transfer portal offers a chance to completely revamp not just a position group, but an entire roster.
The Bulldogs didn't need a roster overhaul, but the offensive line did and that work is still continuing even after signing six offensive linemen.
A seventh addition has been added when North Carolina offensive tackle Miles McVay, who has already signed with Mississippi State according to Maroon and White Daily's Paul Jones.
A native of East St. Louis, Ill., the 6-foot-6, 340 lbs. tackle will arrive in Starkville with three seasons of experience at Alabama and spent this past season at North Carolina.
With the Tar Heels, McVay played in only eight games because of injuries. At Alabama, he redshirted his freshman season in 2022 and played in four games during the 2023 season. In 2024, McVay appeared in 12 games as a backup offensive tackle.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 13
- 247Sports: No. 32
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- Ot Miles McVay (North Carolina)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
