Mississippi State adds another OL in former Tar Heel Miles McVay

Anyone who watched Mississippi State football last year clearly saw the need for a better offensive line. Luckily, the transfer portal offers a chance to completely revamp not just a position group, but an entire roster.

The Bulldogs didn't need a roster overhaul, but the offensive line did and that work is still continuing even after signing six offensive linemen.

A seventh addition has been added when North Carolina offensive tackle Miles McVay, who has already signed with Mississippi State according to Maroon and White Daily's Paul Jones.

A native of East St. Louis, Ill., the 6-foot-6, 340 lbs. tackle will arrive in Starkville with three seasons of experience at Alabama and spent this past season at North Carolina.

With the Tar Heels, McVay played in only eight games because of injuries. At Alabama, he redshirted his freshman season in 2022 and played in four games during the 2023 season. In 2024, McVay appeared in 12 games as a backup offensive tackle.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 13

247Sports: No. 32

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)

S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)

OL Tyler Miller (LSU)

DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

Ot Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

