Mississippi State adds another quarterback in transfer portal
Leave it to Mississippi State to add a transfer that makes everyone go, "huh?"
Late Thursday, the Bulldogs announced the signing of Sacramento State quarterback Jaden Rashada. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Pittsburg, Calif. native comes to Starkville after originally signing with Florida in the Class of 2022 where he was the No. 6 quarterback in the nation. He never made it to Gainesville, but did join Georgia and Arizona State.
This past season Rashada was at Sacramento State and made two starts. He he completed 17 of 42 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Rashada is the second quarterback to be added this portal cycle. The Bulldogs signed Appalachian State quarterback AJ Swann in the first days of the portal window being open.
It's no secret that Kamario Taylor is the team's starting quarterback. It would take an injury to Taylor to change that, which may be why the Bulldogs signed Rashada.
Along with Taylor, Swann and Rashada, Mississippi State will have Parker Puckett who redshirted last season and 2026 signee Brodie McWhorter.
Mississippi State 2026 Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 18
- 247Sports: No. 34
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- OT Miles McVay (North Carolina)
- LB Gavin Holman (Florida State)
- OL Brandon Sneh (UAB)
- QB Jaden Rashada (Sacramento State)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover (USF)
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck (Tulsa)
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell (Ole Miss)
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head (Memphis)
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball (West Virginia)
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard (Cal)
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce (Penn State)
- DT Kai McClendon (Washington)
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis (Tulsa)
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams (BYU)
- OL Zack Owens (Missouri)
- WR Ricky Johnson (Utah)
- OL Jayvin James
