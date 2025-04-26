Mississippi State adds pair of offensive players from transfer portal
Mississippi State picked up a pair of commitments from the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.
Former Virginia offensive tackle Blake Steen and former Eastern Michigan tight end Max Reese committed to the Bulldogs, bring the Bulldogs’ spring transfer portal class to five players.
Steen is the second offensive tackle to commit to Mississippi State this spring, joining Jaekwon Bouldon from Purdue. Steen started all 12 games at tackle for Virginia last season and has 17 total starts in his collegiate career. He was considered one of the best tackles in the transfer portal. He picked the Bulldogs over Colorado, the only other school he took an official visit with.
Max Reese become the second tight end this spring to join the Bulldogs. Reese has played in 20 games in two seasons with Eastern Michigan. He caught 29 total passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in those seasons, with a majority of his production coming last season.
Reese came to Eastern Michigan from Fenwick High School and won the Illinois Class 5A state championship in a 12-1 senior season. He caught 79 passes which went for 1,473 yards and 18 touchdowns as he set school records for catches and receiving touchdowns.
Mississippi State Football Spring Transfers
Outgoing
QB Jake Weir
TE Jacorey Whitted
OL Jesse Ramil
DL Mason Clinton
Incoming
TE Max Reese (Eastern Michigan)
TE Sam West (Indiana)
OT Blake Steen (Virginia)
OT Jaekwon Bouldin (Purdue)
LS Ethan Myers (Chattanooga)