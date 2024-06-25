Mississippi State Among Toughest Places to Play in EA College Football 25 Video Game
As we approach 24 days until the initial release of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game, it was announced on Monday evening that more and more information about it will be revealed over the next few days.
When the trailer for the highly anticipated game debuted on May 17, EA Sports mentioned that home field advantage would be a big aspect of the gaming experience. On Tuesday, they went further into this by naming the toughest places to play in the game.
Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium holds a 60,311-person capacity, but even though it's one of the smaller football fields, the deafening rings of cowbells landed the Bulldogs the 25th and final spot on the esteemed list.
Toughest Places to Play in EA Sports College Football 25
1. Kyle Field - Texas A&M
2. Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama
3. Tiger Stadium - LSU
4. Ohio Stadium - Ohio State
5. Sanford Stadium - Georgia
6. Beaver Stadium - Penn State
7. Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin
8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma
9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State
10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida
11. Autzen Stadium - Oregon
12. Memorial Stadium - Clemson
13. Neyland Stadium - Tennessee
14. Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn
15. Williams-Brice Stadium - South Carolina
16. Michigan Stadium - Michigan
17. Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech
18. Rice-Eccles Stadium - Utah
19. Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas
20. Kinnick Stadium - Iowa
21. Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame
22. Spartan Stadium - Michigan State
23. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Arkansas
24. Albertson Stadium - Boise State
25. Davis Wade Stadium - Mississippi State
As previously stated more information about the game will be unveiled in the coming days. On Wednesday, there will be a deep dive into the sights and sounds as it's previously been mentioned that the game will have college traditions, mascots, fight songs, etc., while Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, Jesse Palmer, David Pollack, and Rece Davis take the mic.
On Thursday and Friday, the top offenses, defenses and overall team power rankings will be known to the world in that span.
It's been over a decade since NCAA Football 14, the last game in the franchise, and EA Sports College Football 25 will finally break the hiatus on July 19. But if you purchase the deluxe or MVP bundle, you'll have three days of early access.