Mississippi State Announces Attendees for SEC Media Days
STARKVILLE, Miss. — 2024 will be a year with many fresh faces for Mississippi State football. Former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will be the head coach for the first time in his career.
The Southeastern Conference is also undergoing heavy change as it welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to the conference. SEC Media Days is drawing near, which begins “talking season,” which means football is just around the corner.
Each of the 16 SEC teams will send three players on behalf of their school, and it was hard to pencil in who the Bulldogs would send. However, MSU announced today that the most prominent new face on campus, Blake Shapen, will represent State.
Shapen spent the past four seasons at Baylor and served as the starter for most games when healthy. The Shreveport, La. native was impressive in the MSU spring game and seems poised to usher in the Lebby era under center.
Bulldog veteran Albert Reese IV will be the second offensive player to represent State. The 6-7 320-pound offensive lineman has always had an impressive frame and got a bulk of the first team reps in the spring game.
The junior offense lineman seems poised to finally break through this season for the Bulldogs. The lone defensive player to represent MSU in Dallas is John Lewis.
The Canton, Miss. native has all the physical gifts to be a dynamic player in the SEC. The former 4-star recruit has played quite a few snaps in his Bulldog career but is yet to take the next step.
However, new State defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler might bring a suitable scheme for Lewis. The 6-3 240-pound linebacker has the frame to be a good pass rusher, and under Hutzler, he should get more opportunities to get after the quarterback.
The Bulldogs will hit the stage on Wednesday, July 17th, in Dallas, TX.