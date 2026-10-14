Mississippi State Announces Major Nonconference Matchup for 2030 and 2031

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has added another Power Four opponent to its future nonconference schedule, scheduling a home-and-home series with Oklahoma State for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

The matchup will give the Bulldogs and Cowboys an opportunity to renew their series after more than a decade apart while bringing another challenge to both programs' schedules.

The two teams will meet for the first game on Sept. 7, 2030, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Mississippi State will then welcome Oklahoma State to Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on Sept. 6, 2031.

The series adds a pair of intriguing early-season matchups for Mississippi State as the Southeastern Conference prepares for an expanded conference schedule.

Mississippi State, Oklahoma State Set Dates for Two-Game Series

The Bulldogs will travel to Oklahoma for the first meeting of the series in 2030 before hosting the Cowboys one year later. The back-to-back September matchups will provide both programs with a road test and a home opportunity against a Power Four opponent.

Mississippi State Bulldogs special teams coach Cliff Odom talks to his group on the sidelines during a game. | MSU Athletics

Oklahoma State's nonconference schedule for 2030 also includes a road game against Tulsa on Sept. 14. In 2031, the Cowboys are scheduled to host Tulsa on Sept. 13, following their trip to Starkville.

The 2031 contest will mark just the fourth time Oklahoma State has played a football game in Mississippi, adding another notable detail to the upcoming series.

For Mississippi State, the home game at Davis Wade Stadium will offer fans an opportunity to see a Big 12 opponent in Starkville. The Bulldogs will first have to navigate the road environment at Boone Pickens Stadium, which has served as Oklahoma State's home since 1919.

Bulldogs Trail Cowboys in All-Time Series

Oklahoma State currently leads the all-time series against Mississippi State, 3-2. The programs first met in 1970 in Jackson, Mississippi, when the Bulldogs earned a narrow 14-13 victory.

The Cowboys responded with wins in Stillwater in 1971 and 1998. Mississippi State evened the series with a victory in Starkville in 1999 before Oklahoma State claimed the most recent matchup.

That contest came in the 2013 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at Reliant Stadium in Houston, where the Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 21-3. The neutral-site game was the only meeting in the series in which neither team played at home.

Outside of that 2013 matchup, the home team has won every game between the programs. That history adds another storyline to the upcoming home-and-home series, particularly with the Bulldogs set to host the second game.

SEC Scheduling Changes Add Importance to Nonconference Matchups

The series comes as the SEC moves toward a nine-game conference schedule and a requirement for one nonconference opponent from a Power Four league. That change increases the importance of scheduling quality opponents outside conference play.

Oklahoma State gives Mississippi State another opportunity to compete against a Power Four program while adding variety to its future schedule.

Although the games remain several seasons away, the series creates two dates for fans to circle. Mississippi State will look to improve its record against the Cowboys in 2030, then attempt to use home-field advantage to build momentum in the 2031 rematch.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.