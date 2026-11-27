Commitments in college football are written in pencil, and Mississippi State has watched the eraser get a serious workout this fall.

The Early Signing Period runs Dec. 2-4, with most prep and junior college prospects expected to put pen to paper on the first day, and 247Sports lists the Bulldogs with 15 commitments for 2027.

Safety Hudson Fuqua, cornerback Julian McDonald, offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones and running back Yoshawn Hudson have all backed away this month, while Texas cornerback J'lynnd Kellow, a June pledge, flipped to Oklahoma State in October.

Tulane has quietly feasted on the fallout, too. Hudson now sits in the Green Wave's class alongside Madison-Ridgeland Academy interior lineman Caleb Unger, who committed to Mississippi State in January before reopening his recruitment in June.

Even Eupora running back Peyton Perkins, who plays less than an hour from Starkville, is headed to New Orleans.

Late flips can cut both ways, as Bralan Womack proved by flipping from Auburn to Mississippi State two days before last year's early period and declaring, "Home is home!" Protecting the four remaining four-star commits comes first, though.

Quarterback: Gavin Hampton lost a Riverdale running mate

Gavin Hampton became the top-ranked commit in the class after Hudson's exit, and the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passer committed on June 19 as part of a Riverdale High pipeline.

247Sports ranks him as the No. 21 quarterback nationally. Fuqua was his teammate, so tight end Sutton Gutting is now the only Riverdale classmate still headed to Starkville with him.

Hampton also shares the class with Vicksburg quarterback Nash Morgan, and star Kamario Taylor plans to return in 2027, so the Bulldogs must sell patience as hard as playing time.

Running back: Christian Alexander holds the Delta line

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Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss controls three of the top five prospects in Mississippi's 2027 class on 247Sports, while Mississippi State holds just three of the top 25. Christian Alexander, the No. 12 player in the state, is the highest-rated of that trio.

The Rosa Fort star from Tunica committed on April 16, nearly two months before Hudson's first pledge, and his versatility jumps off the page, since he has lined up at quarterback, running back, and receiver and once piled up 198 rushing yards and four touchdowns against North Panola. With Hudson gone, Alexander has become the in-state headliner the class cannot replace.

Defensive line: Jaden Bayonne carries the top rating

Jaden Bayonne owns the highest rating in the class on 247Sports' in-house scale at 90, ranking as the No. 28 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 10 prospect in Louisiana. The Alexandria High standout committed on July 1, but his hometown sits squarely in LSU country, about a two-hour drive from Baton Rouge.

Keeping a blue-chip lineman away from Baton Rouge is never easy, and Mississippi State's thinning defensive front makes him the one commit the staff can least afford to see wobble.

Safety: Kennedy Green has wavered before

Kennedy Green of Douglas County High in Douglasville, Georgia, has tested the market once, decommitting from Mississippi State before recommitting on July 11. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder ranks as the No. 30 safety nationally and the No. 37 player in Georgia in the updated Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 listed offers from Missouri, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland and Wake Forest, so suitors will not be in short supply.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Racin Delgatty (55) and offensive lineman William Sanders (70) block Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe (9) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unger's story offers the clearest warning of all. Back in January, he sounded every bit as locked in as these four do now.

"It is close to home; I love Coach Lebby's vision, and I am ready to go be a leader at Mississippi State," Unger said.

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