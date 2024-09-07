Mississippi State vs Arizona State: Key Matchups to Watch
Just how good is Jeff Lebby's first team in Starkville? We're about to get a much better idea when Mississippi State travels to Tempe to play 1-0 Arizona State.
The potential of both teams is somewhat of an unknown following Week 1 routs of overmatched opponents. Actually, the Sun Devils looked particularly good after rolling Wyoming, 48-7, in a wire-to-wire demolition of the Cowboys. As MSU prepares for its first-ever game with ASU, these are the three matchups that will decide the outcome Saturday night.
3. MSU Tackles Makylan Pounders & Albert Reese IV vs. ASU ED Clayton Smith
Lebby wants to unleash QB Blake Shapen so he can get the ball in the hands of his playmaking receivers, Kevin Coleman Jr., Jordan Mosley, and Mario Craver. However, Smith is a backfield wrecker who must be controlled by the tackle tandem of Pounders and Reese.
2. MSU FS Isaac Smith vs. ASU RB Cam Skattebo
Skattebo is the Sun Devils' do-everything weapon out of the backfield. It'll be up to Smith to come up big, especially as veteran safety Corey Ellington remains out with an injury. Smith is a rising star and a terrific open field tackler who bagged 11 stops in the opener.
1. MSU CB Brice Pollock vs. ASU QB Sam Leavitt
The Bulldog secondary is youthful and untested. Pollock is the veteran, and he's a sophomore who played just 253 snaps last year. The Sun Devils love the potential of Leavitt, a young Michigan State transfer. Pollock must cut off half the field on Leavitt, or else it'll be a long night for the MSU D.