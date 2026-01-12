Mississippi State fans feeling the Monday blues have a few reasons to be joyful courtesy of the Bulldogs' football program.

The NCAA transfer portal has been open for more than a week and Mississippi State has brought a pair of speedy wide receivers and enough defensive backs to give that unit a whole new look in 2026.

One position, though, wasn't adding commits and fans noticed. Mississippi State only added one offensive lineman (Mario Nash) in the opening days of the transfer portal (who took a trip to LSU after committing) and then added two more over the weekend (Jaelyne Matthews and LJ Prudhomme). But fans wanted more who could make an immediate impact.

Monday morning has brought that.

Ex-Oklahoma Sooner Isaiah Autry-Dent have committed to Mississippi State.

Dent, a native of nearby Fulton, Miss., has played in just one college game during the 2024 season when injuries forced the freshman onto the field.

Dent didn't play at all in 2025 as he dealt with a knee injury. Because of his lack of playing time, expect Dent to be more of a developmental project in 2026 with hopes of being an impact player in 2027.

Former LSU lineman DJ Chester had also committed to Mississippi State, but social media posts from Chester and transfer portal "insiders" have been deleted. We'll post another story should anytime more concrete about Chester come out.

Whitson waiver granted

In other good news for Mississippi State, defensive end Will Whitson's medical waiver has been granted by the NCAA. Whitson had already announced he would return to Mississippi State in 2026 and the NCAA's decision makes that official.

Whitson was one of the top Bulldogs that everyone wanted to see come back. He looked like he was going to have a monster season, registering eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in just six quarters of football. His sack total led the Mississippi State defense until late in the season and still finished second.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 17

247Sports: No. 34

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

