STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football still has a path to the postseason, but the Bulldogs need to respond after dropping three consecutive games against Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma.

Sitting at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play, head coach Jeff Lebby has five regular-season games remaining to secure the two additional victories needed for bowl eligibility.

With matchups against Texas, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee Tech and Ole Miss still ahead, Mississippi State has opportunities to turn its season around.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) walks off the field after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bulldogs reach six wins, their bowl destination will depend on the SEC's postseason selections, conference standings and the availability of eligible teams.

Early bowl projections already offer several possibilities for Mississippi State. Here are five potential opponents worth watching.

1. NC State Wolfpack -- Birmingham Bowl

One early projection has Mississippi State facing NC State in the Birmingham Bowl. This matchup would bring together programs looking to finish their seasons with a postseason victory.

The Birmingham Bowl is one of the SEC's potential postseason destinations, making it a realistic possibility if the Bulldogs qualify and receive that assignment. A game in Alabama would also offer Mississippi State fans a relatively accessible trip.

2. Baylor Bears -- Liberty Bowl

Another possible projection could have Mississippi State meeting Baylor in the Liberty Bowl. The Memphis-based game would provide a regional matchup against a Big 12 opponent.

For the Bulldogs, the possibility of playing relatively close to Starkville could make this an appealing postseason destination. However, the matchup remains a projection rather than a confirmed selection.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables embrace after the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Michigan Wolverines -- Music City Bowl

With this potential scenario, Mississippi State could travel to Nashville to face Michigan. Based on the current status of the Wolverines and possible projection, the Bulldogs against the Wolverines would be heading to the Music City Bowl.

Nashville would be a convenient destination for Mississippi State supporters, and the matchup would give the Bulldogs an opportunity to measure themselves against a prominent Big Ten program. Bowl selections can change significantly as teams win and lose throughout November.

4. TCU Horned Frogs -- Texas Bowl

The Texas Bowl could provide another intriguing possibility. Sources have projected TCU against Texas A&M in that game, demonstrating how the Big 12 and SEC could be paired in Houston.

If Mississippi State's remaining results place it in the appropriate SEC selection group, a Big 12 opponent such as TCU could be a matchup to monitor. This is a hypothetical possibility, not a current confirmed projection for the Bulldogs.

5. Iowa Hawkeyes -- Music City Bowl

Iowa is another potential Big Ten opponent to watch. The Hawkeyes would offer a physical matchup that could test Mississippi State's offensive line, running game and defensive consistency.

The Music City Bowl has an SEC-Big Ten connection, making this type of pairing plausible depending on the conference's final bowl assignments. Iowa is not a confirmed Mississippi State opponent, and the eventual matchup will depend on how the remaining season unfolds.

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Must First Secure Bowl Eligibility

The Bulldogs' postseason outlook starts with winning two more games. Texas presents a difficult road test, while Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee Tech and Ole Miss offer additional opportunities to reach the six-win threshold.

Mississippi State's recent losing streak has complicated the picture, but its bowl hopes remain alive. If Lebby can stabilize the quarterback situation and get the offense moving consistently, the Bulldogs could still earn a postseason invitation.

Could Mississippi State Still Make the College Football Playoff?

While bowl eligibility remains the most immediate goal, Mississippi State football cannot completely rule out a College Football Playoff appearance. The Bulldogs' playoff chances are slim to none, currently listed at approximately 0.3%, but the possibility adds another layer to the team's remaining schedule.

Under the 12-team CFP format, Mississippi State would likely need a dramatic turnaround, including significant wins against its remaining opponents and a strong finish that improves its standing with the selection committee.

The path is difficult, especially with questions surrounding quarterback Kamario Taylor's health and the offense's recent struggles. However, the Bulldogs' early-season success showed that they can compete at a higher level when the offense is functioning effectively.

A bowl appearance remains a more realistic postseason target, but the playoff conversation adds urgency to every remaining game. Mississippi State must win to keep even a remote CFP opportunity alive.

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