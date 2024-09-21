Mississippi State's Defensive Woes Continue in Loss to Florida
Mississippi State suffered its third straight loss in the first conference defeat to Florida. Coming into the game, both sides of the ball were struggling for Mississippi State, but today, the offense showed signs of life while the defense did not.
It would always be a defensive struggle for Mississippi State under first-year coordinator Coleman Hutzler this season, but it is even worse than imagined. Florida came into the game sputtering on offense under Billy Napier, and the hope was maybe the Gator's shortcomings could help the Bulldogs, but it did not.
Florida made light work of the Mississippi State defense through the air, as Gators quarterbacks finished a combined 26 of 28 for 277 yards. Florida receivers were running wide-open all day, whether in the flats or 15 yards down the field and once again, Mississippi State could not get pressure on the quarterback.
Florida quarterbacks got to sit in a clean pocket and throw to open receivers all day. The Mississippi State rush defense did not fare much better today as they allowed 226 rushing yards on a staggering 6.3 yards a carry.
Mississippi State's defense is the worst this program has had in a decade, and there are no signs of getting much better. However, Mississippi State fans can take solace in the fact that the offense looks improved.