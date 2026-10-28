Mississippi State Depth Chart Raises Major Questions at QB Ahead of Texas Showdown

Mississippi State football is searching for answers after three consecutive losses, and the Bulldogs' latest depth chart has raised another major question heading into their road matchup against Texas. With starting quarterback Kamario Taylor sidelined for the remainder of the season, head coach Jeff Lebby must decide who gives Mississippi State its best chance to turn things around in Austin.

The newly released depth chart lists Billy Puckett or A.J. Swann as the team's starting quarterback, leaving the competition open heading into Saturday's showdown. With the Bulldogs attempting to stop their losing streak, the decision could play a significant role in determining whether Mississippi State can compete with the Longhorns.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15) throws during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Football Leaves QB Competition Open

The biggest development on Mississippi State's depth chart is the absence of Taylor, whose season-ending injury has forced the Bulldogs to reconsider their plans at quarterback.

Puckett and Swann are now listed as co-options for the starting position, but Lebby has indicated that he will not announce his starter until Saturday. That decision leaves Texas preparing for two potential quarterbacks rather than one confirmed starter.

Puckett has already received opportunities this season, including a difficult outing against LSU. Swann, meanwhile, brings additional experience that could make him a candidate to stabilize the offense during a challenging stretch.

Neither option provides the same combination of potential and production that Taylor brought to the lineup before his injury. Mississippi State must now find a way to maintain offensive consistency without its starting quarterback.

The timing is particularly challenging. Three consecutive defeats have put pressure on the Bulldogs to respond, and the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position adds another obstacle as they prepare for a road game against a talented Texas team.

Bulldogs Depth Chart Shows Changes Beyond Quarterback

Although the quarterback competition is the biggest storyline, Mississippi State's depth chart also provides insight into the personnel expected to help the Bulldogs compete in Austin.

The offensive line features Miles McVay at left tackle, DJ Chester at left guard, Cannon Boone at center, LJ Pruitt at right guard and Jakeheem Shumpert-Perkins at right tackle. Protecting whichever quarterback starts will be critical, especially against a Texas defense capable of applying pressure.

Mississippi State will also need production from its running backs, including Fluff Bothwell and Kolin Wilson. Establishing a reliable ground game could reduce the pressure on Puckett or Swann while helping the Bulldogs control the tempo.

On defense, the Bulldogs will look to generate stops and prevent Texas from turning the quarterback uncertainty into an advantage. Mississippi State cannot afford to give the Longhorns extra possessions while its offense adjusts to a new leader.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15) hands the ball off to running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Faces a Difficult Texas Test

The Bulldogs have struggled in their recent meetings with Texas, losing both matchups since the Longhorns joined the SEC.

Last season's contest in Starkville was particularly painful. Mississippi State appeared positioned for a victory after building a three-touchdown lead in the third quarter, only for Texas to rally and win in overtime.

This time, the Bulldogs must travel to Austin while attempting to recover from their recent losing streak and adjust to life without Taylor.

With the season entering a critical stretch, Saturday's matchup represents an important opportunity for Mississippi State to respond to adversity. But against Texas, the Bulldogs will need more than a quarterback change to reverse their fortunes.

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