Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor Out for Season in Crushing Blow to Bulldogs

Mississippi State football has suffered a major setback as star quarterback Kamario Taylor will miss the remainder of the 2026 season while facing surgery on an injured toe, according to sources. The sophomore quarterback is expected to make a full recovery, but his absence leaves the Bulldogs searching for answers at the most important position on the field.

Taylor has an appointment with a specialist to evaluate the injury and could undergo surgery as early as Wednesday. His season-ending injury comes after he aggravated the toe during Mississippi State’s 23-15 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor’s Injury Ends Promising Season

Taylor’s return against Oklahoma was short-lived after he missed the previous game against LSU because of a foot injury. He exited the Oklahoma matchup after the first quarter and did not return.

The injury flared up when Taylor scrambled outside the pocket and was tackled for a sack. Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby confirmed after the game that Taylor had aggravated the existing injury rather than sustained a new one.

Taylor was seen limping toward the locker room, leaving backup Parker “Billy” Puckett to handle quarterback duties for the remainder of the game.

The Bulldogs will now have to move forward without their starting quarterback as they prepare for a difficult road matchup against Texas in Austin in Week 9.

Kamario Taylor’s 2026 Season Statistics

Taylor established himself as one of the SEC’s most productive quarterbacks before the injury ended his season.

Through six games, Taylor recorded 1,460 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 65.4% completion percentage. He also contributed 147 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. His 17 passing touchdowns led the SEC, highlighting the impact his absence could have on Mississippi State’s offense.

He also made history early in the season, becoming the first Mississippi State quarterback in digitally available records dating to 1985 to record at least 17 passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown during the opening three games of a season.

His performance earned him several honors, including a spot on the 2026 Maxwell Award Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List and recognition as the Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Week in Week 4. He was also named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week in Week 2.

What’s Next for Mississippi State Football?

Mississippi State enters Week 9 with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-3 mark in SEC play following consecutive losses to LSU and Oklahoma.

Without Taylor, the Bulldogs must determine how to stabilize their offense and remain competitive against Texas and the rest of their SEC schedule. Puckett is now positioned to take on an expanded role after replacing Taylor against Oklahoma.

Taylor arrived in Starkville as a highly regarded four-star recruit from Noxubee County High School in Macon, Mississippi. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he was the No. 4 overall prospect in Mississippi, the No. 8 quarterback in the 2025 class and the No. 77 overall prospect nationally.

Although Taylor’s season has ended prematurely, his expected full recovery offers encouragement for Mississippi State’s future. For now, however, the Bulldogs must find a way to move forward without their leading passer as the SEC schedule continues to intensify.

UPDATE: Official Statement From Taylor

"Over the last few weeks, I've worked every day with our medical staff and done everything possible to be out there with my teammates. Missing the rest of this season is hard to accept, but I know God has a plan," Taylor said in a post on social media. "I love this team and I love Mississippi State. My role will look different these next several weeks, but my commitment to this team won't change.

"I'll do whatever i can to help my brothers down the stretch, and I need the Bulldog Family to do the same. Have these guys backs the same way you've always had mine. I couldn't ask for better people in my corner than my family, Coach Lebby, our incredible medical staff and Bulldog fans. Their care, support and love mean everything to me. There's a lot of football left, and I'm all in with my guys. Starkville is home, and I can't wait to be back playing the game I love."

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