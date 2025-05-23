Mississippi State fans can only wish CFP had new rules back in 2014
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Despite the fact Mississippi State isn't projected by anyone to be a contender for the Final 12, the news the College Football Playoff is finally showing some sanity is intriguing.
In a unanimous decision, CFP executives have voted to overhaul the postseason seeding format for the 2025–26 season, shifting to a straight seeding model that rewards the selection committee’s top-ranked teams, regardless of conference championships.
Considering the Bulldogs haven't won an SEC title since the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor the news arguably may be the best path to a national title they've had.
The only year they would have qualified under the new rules before the CFP was put in place was 2014 when they were 10-2 before collapsing in the second half against Ole Miss and not able to match Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl.
The Bulldogs were No. 1 in the first BCS rankings, though, and held it for a few weeks until they met Alabama. Fans would probably take that this year, though, and could call it an unbelievable improvement.
This CFP change, which comes after a single season of the expanded 12-team playoff, marks a significant departure from tradition — and a direct response to the controversies and perceived flaws exposed in the inaugural year.
Under the previous system, the four highest-ranked conference champions received the top four seeds and a coveted first-round bye.
This led to anomalies such as Mountain West champion Boise State, ranked ninth by the committee, earning the No. 3 seed, and Big 12 champion Arizona State, ranked 12th, securing the No. 4 seed.
Meanwhile, powerhouse teams like Texas and Penn State, ranked third and fourth overall, were relegated to lower seeds and forced to play in the opening round.
“After evaluating the first year of the 12-team playoff, the CFP management committee felt it was in the best interest of the game to make this adjustment,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP, in a statement.
The new format will seed all 12 playoff teams strictly according to the selection committee’s final rankings, with the top four teams — regardless of conference affiliation — receiving a first-round bye.
This means independent programs like Notre Dame, previously ineligible for a top-four seed, now have a legitimate shot at a bye week if they finish in the committee’s top four.
“This change will continue to allow guaranteed access to the playoff by rewarding teams for winning their conference championship, but it will also allow us to construct a postseason bracket that recognizes the best performance on the field during the entire regular season,” Clark added.
The unanimous decision was reached by the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, who together form the CFP’s management committee.
The move was widely anticipated after last season’s bracket produced head-scratching matchups and left some of the nation’s best teams at a seeding disadvantage.
All four of the top seeds — Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, and Arizona State — lost their first playoff games after having a bye, fueling further debate about the fairness and efficacy of the old system.
Despite the seismic shift in seeding, the CFP has maintained a financial compromise.
The four highest-ranked conference champions will still receive an $8 million payout for their conferences — $4 million for making the playoff and another $4 million for reaching the quarterfinal — even if they do not earn a top-four seed.
This ensures that programs from smaller conferences are not financially penalized for the new format.
The five highest-ranked conference champions will still be guaranteed a spot in the 12-team field, preserving the spirit of inclusivity that defined the expanded playoff’s launch.
If a conference champion is ranked outside the top 12 but is among the five highest-ranked champions, they will be elevated into the bracket, potentially displacing a higher-ranked at-large team. This was the case last year when ACC champion Clemson, ranked 16th, was seeded 12th, bumping 11th-ranked Alabama out of the field.
Looking ahead, the CFP’s management committee has yet to finalize plans for the 2026 postseason, with further expansion to 14 or 16 teams still under discussion.
The straight seeding model is expected to produce more compelling early-round matchups and justly reward teams that excel throughout the regular season, rather than relying on a single championship game to determine seeding.
For fans, this change means a more transparent and merit-based playoff system.
The top teams — those with the best records, toughest schedules, and most impressive performances — will be rewarded with byes and favorable matchups.
Independent programs and traditional powers alike will now compete on a more level playing field.
As college football continues to evolve, the CFP’s embrace of straight seeding signals a commitment to fairness, competition, and the best interests of the sport.
State fans can continue to wish all this had been a place over 10 years ago. While they continue hope for the coming season.