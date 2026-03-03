Mississippi State Fighting to Hold Onto Key Commitment as Ole Miss Pushes

All’s fair in love, war, and the Egg Bowl.

Mississippi State is staring at one of those moments where holding onto a commitment would feel every bit as satisfying as taking a fourth‑quarter lead in November.

Brandon Allen Jr. is still committed to the Bulldogs, still saying the right things about the staff, and still very much a priority for Jeff Lebby. But Ole Miss is circling, and in this rivalry, that alone raises the stakes.

Allen committed to Mississippi State back in late September, long before his recruitment blew up. Since then, the 6‑foot‑2 Atlanta corner has added roughly 30 offers, and he’s been honest about keeping his options open.

“My recruitment is open. I still love Coach (Corey) Bell, I love Coach Leb and what they’re trying to build up there,” he told Rebels247. “Just hearing and seeing what everybody brings to the table.”

That’s not a kid wavering, but a kid doing due diligence while still giving the Bulldogs real credit for being first in line.

Mississippi State’s advantage is simple: relationships. Corey Bell has been on him from the jump, and Allen has repeatedly pointed to how much he respects the way Bell coaches and communicates. Lebby’s pitch fits Allen’s game. And in a cycle where the Bulldogs need difference‑makers on the back end, Allen is exactly the kind of long, competitive corner they want anchoring the class.

Ole Miss will get him on campus March 3, and that visit will get plenty of attention. But Mississippi State gets the date that matters most: June 19-21, an official visit that comes deep enough into the summer for the staff to re‑establish its footing before decisions start dropping.

In recruiting, timing is leverage, and the Bulldogs have positioned themselves to make the last and strongest impression.

Allen’s comments about Oxford have gotten traction, but they don’t erase what he’s said about Mississippi State. He committed for a reason. He trusts the staff. He sees a path to early development. And he’s been clear that the Bulldogs remain one of the six schools standing out alongside Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Vanderbilt.

His confidence in his own game mirrors what Mississippi State wants in its corners.

“I always stand out in any type of way with my length, my speed and really my heart,” he said. “I just can’t let you beat me. And if you beat me, you’re going to have to go through a lot.”

That’s a Bulldog quote if there ever was one. Stubborn, competitive, and built for SEC football.

So yes, Ole Miss is pushing. Yes, the Egg Bowl subplot makes this recruitment louder than most. But Mississippi State has the early relationship, the scheme fit, the trust, and the final visit.

In a rivalry where bragging rights never sleep, keeping Allen committed would be a meaningful win the kind fans remember long after signing day.

