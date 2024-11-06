5 Key Stats to Know About Tennessee
Mississippi State football is a four touchdown underdog to No. 7 Tennessee and that’s not too surprising considering how good the Volunteers have played this year.
Other than one bad game against Arkansas, who made the Volunteers pay dearly for it, Tennessee has been as good as any other team. Without that one loss, the Volunteers would be the No. 1 team in the nation (maybe…Oregon did beat Ohio State which isn’t a small feat).
The stats back up how good Tennessee has been this year. Here are five stats that show how good Tennessee has been and why Mississippi State could be in for a long Saturday night.
12.4/271.6
That’s how many points and yards per game, respectively, Tennessee’s defense has allowed this year. Amongst all FBS teams, the Volunteers rank third in points allowed per game and fourth in yards
474/38.1
That’s how many yards and points per game, respectively, Tennessee’s offense has gained this year. That’s good enough to rank ninth in scoring and 12th in yards amongst all FBS teams.
1
That’s where Tennessee’s defense ranks amongst FBS in third down conversion percentage. The Volunteers have allowed opponents to convert a third down into a first down just 24 percent of the time. The same is true for the defense on fourth down, with just a .214 conversion rate.
324.8
That’s the average weight of Tennessee’s five starting offensive lineman and none are shorter than 6’ 3” which poses a familiar problem for Mississippi State. The Volunteers have the SEC‘s best rushing attack with 234.5 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry.
27
That’s the jersey number for James Pearce Jr. who was ranked as one of the NFL pass rushing prospects before the season and he’s lived up to that reputation. He has 23 total tackles, including 6.5 for a loss and 4.5 sacks. The Bulldogs’ offense will need to know where No. 27 is on every play.