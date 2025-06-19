Mississippi State Football Class of 2026 Recruit Tracker
Follow along here for updates to the Bulldogs' next recruiting class ahead of the opening of the signing period in December.
There’s still six months left until high school players can sign with colleges, leaving plenty of time for Mississippi State’s second-year coach Jeff Lebby to continue building his class.
The Bulldogs’ Class of 2026 is at 14 players (as of June 19) after a flurry of commitments were made following an official visit weekend. Mississippi State has another weekend of official visits coming up that net even more commitments and help improve the Bulldogs’ class ranking.
Below you’ll find a complete list of players committed to Mississippi State. We’ll update this list as more commitments are made or if commitments are flipped.
Mississippi State Bulldogs 2026 Recruiting Class
2026 Commitments
- ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
- QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
- RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
- OL Jakobe Green, 6-foot-3.5, 360 lbs., Niceville HS (Niceville, Fla.)
- WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
- DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
- OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
- TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
- CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
- S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
- OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
- LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
- OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
