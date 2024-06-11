Mississippi State Football Game Times Announced
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State football will usher in a new era under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby this fall. Not only is there change in Starkville, but it is also a historic year for the Southeastern Conference as it welcomes blue bloods Texas and Oklahoma.
2024 will also be the first time since 1996 that SEC football will not be on CBS. The conference inked a ten-year deal with ESPN and ABC.
Usually, fans would only know the times of games a couple of weeks prior, but now there is a general outline for the whole season. Two weeks ago, MSU learned the game times for their first three games, which are all evening games, including a 9:30 p.m. CT start at Arizona State.
State has a brutal road schedule as they travel to four playoff contenders: Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. However, the home schedule is manageable, with Florida, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas A&M all making the trip to Davis Wade Stadium.
2024 will be an exciting and confusing year for college football, as there has been a decade's worth of change in just four years. While the road schedule is brutal, it is a good chance for Bulldogs fans to watch their team at some of the best venues in college football.