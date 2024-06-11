Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Football Game Times Announced

MSU has estimated game times for its entire 2024 schedule.

Jacob Bain

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby claps and shouts as the Oklahoma Sooners warm up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby claps and shouts as the Oklahoma Sooners warm up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State football will usher in a new era under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby this fall. Not only is there change in Starkville, but it is also a historic year for the Southeastern Conference as it welcomes blue bloods Texas and Oklahoma.

2024 will also be the first time since 1996 that SEC football will not be on CBS. The conference inked a ten-year deal with ESPN and ABC.

Usually, fans would only know the times of games a couple of weeks prior, but now there is a general outline for the whole season. Two weeks ago, MSU learned the game times for their first three games, which are all evening games, including a 9:30 p.m. CT start at Arizona State.

State has a brutal road schedule as they travel to four playoff contenders: Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. However, the home schedule is manageable, with Florida, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas A&M all making the trip to Davis Wade Stadium.

2024 will be an exciting and confusing year for college football, as there has been a decade's worth of change in just four years. While the road schedule is brutal, it is a good chance for Bulldogs fans to watch their team at some of the best venues in college football.

Mississippi State Football Schedule
Full Schedule / HailStateFB X Account
Published
Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.

Home/Football