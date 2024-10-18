2024 Mississippi State Football: Grading the Offense, Defense, and Special Teams
Mississippi State’s football team is exactly halfway through its 2024 season and it’s safe to say the Bulldogs aren’t where they hoped they’d be at this point.
The Bulldogs have just one win (against an FCS team) and losses against a MAC team (Toledo) and their first three SEC opponents (Florida, Texas and Georgia). But the season hasn’t been all bad.
So, what should Mississippi State fans make of this season, so far? Is it good? Is it bad? Should everything be burnt down and rebuilt? Is there hope for better days in the future?
The answers to those questions are: No. Not after the last two games. No. Yes.
Nobody would ever make me a professor, but if someone was crazy enough to do it, here’s the midseason report card I’d give the Bulldogs:
Mississippi State Offense: C-
If Blake Shapen doesn’t suffer a season-ending surgery, this grade might be higher. The offense hasn’t been great and, at times, has been bad. Shapen was playing well and it would be interesting to see what he would’ve done against Texas and Georgia.
But the play of some freshman Bulldogs are what gives them a passing grade. Quarterback Michael Van Buren looks like the future stater and receiver Mario Craver has been one of the best players this season. Also, freshman tackle Luke Work got some valuable experience starting at left tackle against Georgia last week.
With offensive guru Jeff Lebby at the helm, there’s a lot to like about the Bulldogs’ offense in the coming seasons.
Mississippi State Defense: F+
If the Bulldogs’ defense had played as well as their offense has, they probably win at least one of the three SEC games played already.
The defense has played better in recent games, but they still struggle to stop opposing teams. They’re allowing 33.2 points per game, 465.8 total yards per game, 201.8 rushing yards per game and have just five sacks through six games.
Hopefully some of the committed recruits will help fix those defensive issues next season.
Mississippi State Special Teams: A
Nick Barr-Mira is having a great season as punter, averaging 45.65 yards per punt and eight punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Kyle Ferrie has missed just one field goal all season with a long of 47. Also, there haven’t been any blocked kicks. Throw in Kevin Coleman Jr.’s electrifying punt returns and the Bulldogs couldn’t ask more from its special teams.
Mississippi State Overall Grade: D+
D’s get degrees.
In college, a “D” grade would get you three credits, which is the minimum you needed per course to graduate. It’s doing the bare minimum amount of work with a few good assignments that makes the professor think you’ve learned something.
The Bulldogs aren’t earning any A’s with their performance, but they haven’t given up in any of their games. They’ve also turned in some good performances against two of the best teams in the nation. So far, the season isn’t a failure. There’s hope and plenty of reasons to think there are better days in the near future.