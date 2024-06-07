Mississippi State Football Reveals Homecoming Weekend Opponent
Mississippi State announced some major Homecoming weekend news on Friday afternoon.
New Bulldogs head football coach Jeff Lebby and company will face the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, November 2 for the 2024 Homecoming game. The kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
In addition, Mississippi State University and the Department of Athletics announced that Bulldog Family Weekend will return to a home football game weekend in conjunction with this year's Homecoming game. The collaborative undertaking looks to align efforts between the Department of Athletics, Alumni Association, Parent and Family Services, Student Association, and City of Starkville to create one of the most memorable weekends in the fall.
"This partnership showcases our commitment to strengthen ties both on campus and in the community," deputy AD for athletics Tom Greene said via a press release. "We have a great opportunity to showcase our university and the pageantry of the Junction and Davis Wade Stadium to new families coming to the Best Small Town in the South for the first time in addition to our regular visitors."
"The MSU Alumni Association is proud to be working with partners across campus and the Greater Starkville Development Partnership to deliver a Homecoming weekend full of events and activities that celebrate our great university," Mississippi State executive director of the alumni association Jeff Davis said in the press release. "We look forward to welcoming alumni and friends back home to re-experience campus and Starkville, reminisce about their time at State, and create new memories as they reconnect with MSU and other Bulldogs."
Here's the full schedule for the thrilling weekend (times will be released at a later date):
Thursday, October 31
Young Alumni Welcome to the City
- Fire Station Park, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, November 1
Admissions Tours for Prospective Students
Museum Tours
- Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library
- The Frank and Virginia Williams Collection of Lincolniana
- Dunn-Seiler Museum
- Mississippi Entomology Museum
- The John Grisham Room
MAFES Cheese Store
- Open on Friday and Saturday
Welcome Table at Barnes & Noble Welcome Center
True Maroon Trek
- 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run hosted by Alumni Delegates, Student Association, and Maroon VIPs
Step Show at Newell Grissom
- Admission is $10 per person, open to the public
- Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date
Saturday, November 2
Tailgate at The Mill
- Meet Up Areas for 10th, 20th, 25th, and 50th reunion years and presentation of the Homecoming Court
Football vs UMass
- Homecoming & Family Weekend Game
- Single Game tickets available later this month
Postgame – College Happy Hours with Deans
- Locations TBD
Sunday, November 3
Non Denominational Service at the Chapel
- 9:30 a.m. hosted by Office of Parent Services
Brunch and Browse presented by the Starkville Partnership