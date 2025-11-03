Mississippi State football vs. No. 5 Georgia kickoff time, tv channel announced
It’s hard to believe how much a perception about a team can change with just one win?
A week ago, there were dark clouds hanging around Mississippi State’s football program as the fans had grown upset and the SEC-game losing streak stretched to 16 games.
Nobody was talking about a bowl game other than how Mississippi State wouldn’t be going to one.
But after beating Arkansas 38-35 to get coach Jeff Lebby his first SEC win and the programs’ first win since 2023, the sun is shining brightly in Starkville.
“It feels good to get a win. It absolutely does,” Lebby said after Saturday’s game. “I’ve continued to focus on this football team and this season and who we are in the moment. Not comparing ourselves to anything in the past. Who we are today and what gives us the best opportunity to win every single Saturday and that’s been our focus. I guess the streak will not be talked about anymore, which I do love. We got a happy locker room. The guys played their butt off to go win.”
It was definitely a happy locker room that looked more like a party than anything else.
“Guys loving the moment. The fun is in winning,” Lebby said. “We do what we do year-round and there’s so few opportunities on each Saturday where it is incredibly important to go find a way to go win. Being able to come on the road and play the way we did at times, which was far from clean, and then playing the way we did late to give us a chance to win the game, it’s special.”
Another special opportunity will present itself this weekend when No. 5 Georgia rolls into town. The SEC’s two Bulldog teams will also have some special audiences this weekend.
SEC Nation is bringing its Saturday morning pregame show to Starkville and Barstool Sports is bringing its kickoff show too.
Having the SEC Network’s equivalent to College Gameday coming Saturday also set the game time for Mississippi State and Georgia. Check out all the game information below.
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State
- Who: No.5 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 1-4 SEC)
- When: Noon, Saturday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 21-6
- Last Meeting: Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31 (October 12, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Arkansas, 38-35
- Last time out, Razorbacks: def. Florida, 24-20