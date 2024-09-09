Week 2 Breakdown: What Went Wrong for Mississippi State Football
Week 2 was a show-me game for Mississippi State and first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. Unfortunately, what the Bulldogs showed late Saturday night is that there's still a lot of work to be done before SEC play begins. Film of the 30-23 loss, which was more lopsided than the final score indicated, reveals the three biggest reasons MSU fell short in Tempe.
3. The Offensive Line
The Bulldog O-line got no push in Tempe, and Blake Shapen felt too much pressure in the pocket. MSU got whipped in the trenches and the ground game averaged less than one yard a carry. This was Arizona State... what happens against Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee?
2. Tackling
Even when Bulldog defenders shed their blocks and were in position to make a play, there were just too many missed tackles that allowed plays and drives to continue. To be exact, 14 missed tackles, including three from MLB Stone Blanton, which must be cleaned up in practice this week.
1. Run Defense
Obvious, right, after allowing 346 yards on the ground, including 262 to Sun Devil battering ram Cam Skattebo? The Bulldogs three-man front got bullied at the point of attack, which allowed ASU to control the clock for more than 40 minutes. If Shapen and his talented receivers can't get on the field, it's gonna be a long season in Starkville.