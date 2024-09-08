Mississippi State Loses to Arizona State: Bulldogs Can't Overcome Bad First Half
Mississippi State had a very, very bad first half of football on the road in the Jeff Lebby era, and it was too much to overcome.
Expectations coming into the season were naturally low due to the complete overhaul of the roster, but tonight's first-half performance was an incomprehensible low.
Mississippi State was dominated on the line of scrimmage all night, especially on defense, as Arizona State ran at will. It was expected that Mississippi State would perform in this fashion against the top teams in the SEC, but Arizona State is not a team of that caliber.
The Sun Devils did whatever they wanted offensively, including a conversion on third and ten with a run straight up the middle, where he went untouched for eight yards in a drive they ultimately scored.
The Bulldog offense looked decent at times in the first half but sloppy, especially on the offensive line, where there was no push in the run game.
Mississippi State struggled to run the ball during the season opener, but the hope was that the unit would improve. It did not.
State's work in the trenches was perhaps the biggest problem early, and the team didn't recover.
Defensively, the tackling was a problem on content, the three-man formation got bullied, and it took too long to adjust and adapt.
It is early in the Lebby era - and this is just one game. Going forward, the team needs a faster start.
Mississippi State did put up a fight in the second half, but the same issues derailed a crucial drive as the offensive line allowed two straight sacks, forcing a punt.
Being more explosive right away - that's the focus for Toledo. Take the pressure off, and this can all change up fast.