Mississippi State at Georgia Initial Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 9

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) with running back Keyvone Lee (24) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Shapen is out for the rest of 2024 and Lee won't return to action until later in the season.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There weren’t any surprise additions to Mississippi State’s initial Student-Athlete Availability Report released Wednesday night.

The seven Mississippi State players listed on the report were all listed as “out” for Saturday’s game against No. 5 Georgia and all seven weren’t available in the last game against No. 1 Texas.

Georgia, meanwhile, has just five players on the initial report, including three listed as “out”, but none of them are receiver Colbie Young, who was arrested earlier this week on assault and battery charges.

Here’s the complete Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game:

Mississippi State

Out

QB Blake Shapen

CB Traveon Wright

WR Creed Whittemore

S Tyler Woodard

WR Trent Hudson

RB Keyvone Lee

DL Kalvin Dinkins

Georgia

Out

RB Roderick Robinson II

ILB Samuel Mondon Jr.

OL Tate Ratledge

Questionable

DL Jordan Hall

OL Jared Wilson

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

No games played.

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Mississippi State at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN+

Men’s Tennis: ITF Louisville 25K

Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Regionals

On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:

Cal: "Another bear up at Cal."

Published
