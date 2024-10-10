Mississippi State at Georgia Initial Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 9
There weren’t any surprise additions to Mississippi State’s initial Student-Athlete Availability Report released Wednesday night.
The seven Mississippi State players listed on the report were all listed as “out” for Saturday’s game against No. 5 Georgia and all seven weren’t available in the last game against No. 1 Texas.
Georgia, meanwhile, has just five players on the initial report, including three listed as “out”, but none of them are receiver Colbie Young, who was arrested earlier this week on assault and battery charges.
Here’s the complete Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game:
Mississippi State
Out
QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
S Tyler Woodard
WR Trent Hudson
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins
Georgia
Out
RB Roderick Robinson II
ILB Samuel Mondon Jr.
OL Tate Ratledge
Questionable
DL Jordan Hall
OL Jared Wilson
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
No games played.
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Mississippi State at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN+
Men’s Tennis: ITF Louisville 25K
Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Regionals
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:
Cal: "Another bear up at Cal."