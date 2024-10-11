Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State at Georgia Updated Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 11

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Thursday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report for the meeting of the SEC’s Bulldogs didn’t have any changes from its initial report 24 hours earlier.

However, Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced Wednesday the team's leading receiver last week against Auburn, Colbie Young, has been suspended indefinitely after his arrest earlier this week.

Young was charged with misdemeanor charges of assault on an unborn child and battery in an incident with a female who described herself to police as an ex-girlfriend.

But in the updated Student-Athlete Availability Report, Young wasn't included. A player suspension should be included in the report. But, for whatever reason, Young is not included.

Here’s the updated Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game:

Mississippi State

Out

QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
S Tyler Woodard
WR Trent Hudson
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins

Georgia

Out

RB Roderick Robinson II
ILB Samuel Mondon Jr.
OL Tate Ratledge

Questionable

DL Jordan Hall
OL Jared Wilson

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Mississippi State 2, Georgia 1

Men’s Tennis: ITF Louisville 25K

Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Regionals

ITA Southern Regional
Yarbrough Tennis Center | Auburn, Ala.
Oct. 10, 2024

Singles Qualifying

First Round
Athina Pitta (MSU) def. Emilia Namyslo (Troy) 6-4, 6-2
Mariia Iordanova (Louisiana Monroe) def. Emma Cohen (MSU) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Second Round
Athina Pitta (MSU) def. Lucia Jorrin Fernandez (Louisiana Monroe) 6-1, 6-0

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

Women’s Volleyball: Mississippi State at No. 19 Florida, 6 p.m., SECN+

Men’s Tennis: ITF Louisville 25K

Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Regionals

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

“I just go to work every day, spend hours in the film room, go to practice, go home and then do it all again the next day. I know I can be boring and I sound like a walking cliche but I really do just try to get our team ready to win a game on Saturday. That's pretty much my life.”

