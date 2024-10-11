Mississippi State at Georgia Updated Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 11
Thursday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report for the meeting of the SEC’s Bulldogs didn’t have any changes from its initial report 24 hours earlier.
However, Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced Wednesday the team's leading receiver last week against Auburn, Colbie Young, has been suspended indefinitely after his arrest earlier this week.
Young was charged with misdemeanor charges of assault on an unborn child and battery in an incident with a female who described herself to police as an ex-girlfriend.
But in the updated Student-Athlete Availability Report, Young wasn't included. A player suspension should be included in the report. But, for whatever reason, Young is not included.
Here’s the updated Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game:
Mississippi State
Out
QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
S Tyler Woodard
WR Trent Hudson
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins
Georgia
Out
RB Roderick Robinson II
ILB Samuel Mondon Jr.
OL Tate Ratledge
Questionable
DL Jordan Hall
OL Jared Wilson
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Mississippi State 2, Georgia 1
Men’s Tennis: ITF Louisville 25K
Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Regionals
ITA Southern Regional
Yarbrough Tennis Center | Auburn, Ala.
Oct. 10, 2024
Singles Qualifying
First Round
Athina Pitta (MSU) def. Emilia Namyslo (Troy) 6-4, 6-2
Mariia Iordanova (Louisiana Monroe) def. Emma Cohen (MSU) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
Second Round
Athina Pitta (MSU) def. Lucia Jorrin Fernandez (Louisiana Monroe) 6-1, 6-0
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Women’s Volleyball: Mississippi State at No. 19 Florida, 6 p.m., SECN+
Men’s Tennis: ITF Louisville 25K
Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Regionals
