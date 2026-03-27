Mississippi State Gets First Spring Defensive Addition with LB James Heard

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby didn’t hide much when he met with reporters for his first spring practice press conference. He likes the roster he has, but he also made it clear the Bulldogs weren’t done looking for help on defense.

“I love where we’re at. We’ve got our football team here, and there will only be a few additions. That allows us to focus on development this spring,” Lebby said. “We’d like to add one more edge rusher if possible. After that, it’s about depth—linebacker, safety, best available. There are only a few spots left.”

One of those spots is now spoken for.

Syracuse transfer linebacker James Heard has committed to Mississippi State, as first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. Heard will arrive in June, giving the Bulldogs another experienced body in a linebacker room that already leans heavily on veterans and players who have logged real SEC snaps.

BREAKING: Syracuse transfer LB James Heard has signed with Mississippi State, @PeteNakos reports🐶https://t.co/xpx89LzaeE pic.twitter.com/KopLtbbO6I — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 26, 2026

Heard is a redshirt sophomore listed at 6-2 and 230 pounds. He spent the past two seasons at Syracuse, where he totaled 25 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Before that, he appeared in three games at West Virginia in 2023.

The production isn’t eye-popping, but the staff clearly sees value in adding someone who has been through multiple Power Five environments and can compete for rotational snaps.

His arrival also fits the broader theme Lebby laid out.

Mississippi State isn’t overhauling the roster this late in the cycle. It’s about targeted additions, filling out the two-deep and making sure the defense has enough bodies to get through a long season. Heard checks one of those boxes, and he’ll have a chance to carve out a role once he gets to campus this summer.

The Bulldogs still have a couple of roster spots to work with, and Lebby has already said where he’d like to use them.

Syracuse Defense has a turnover perk. Any time the team makes a turnover, the entire defense takes shots of … Orange Juice. Here is @JamesHeardjr with the first one of the season. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/PrPCtiN1rA — CuseSports44 (@CuseSports44) September 1, 2024

But for now, Mississippi State has added another piece to a defense that needed a little more depth, and Heard gives them exactly that.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal Class