Mississippi State Gets First Spring Defensive Addition with LB James Heard
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Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby didn’t hide much when he met with reporters for his first spring practice press conference. He likes the roster he has, but he also made it clear the Bulldogs weren’t done looking for help on defense.
“I love where we’re at. We’ve got our football team here, and there will only be a few additions. That allows us to focus on development this spring,” Lebby said. “We’d like to add one more edge rusher if possible. After that, it’s about depth—linebacker, safety, best available. There are only a few spots left.”
One of those spots is now spoken for.
Syracuse transfer linebacker James Heard has committed to Mississippi State, as first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. Heard will arrive in June, giving the Bulldogs another experienced body in a linebacker room that already leans heavily on veterans and players who have logged real SEC snaps.
Heard is a redshirt sophomore listed at 6-2 and 230 pounds. He spent the past two seasons at Syracuse, where he totaled 25 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Before that, he appeared in three games at West Virginia in 2023.
The production isn’t eye-popping, but the staff clearly sees value in adding someone who has been through multiple Power Five environments and can compete for rotational snaps.
His arrival also fits the broader theme Lebby laid out.
Mississippi State isn’t overhauling the roster this late in the cycle. It’s about targeted additions, filling out the two-deep and making sure the defense has enough bodies to get through a long season. Heard checks one of those boxes, and he’ll have a chance to carve out a role once he gets to campus this summer.
The Bulldogs still have a couple of roster spots to work with, and Lebby has already said where he’d like to use them.
But for now, Mississippi State has added another piece to a defense that needed a little more depth, and Heard gives them exactly that.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal Class
- OT Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- IOL DJ Chester (LSU)
- DL Gus Cordova (USC)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- DL Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- LB James Heard (Syracuse)
- LB Gav Holman (Florida State)
- DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- OT Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- IOL Miles McVay (North Carolina)
- OT Tyler Miller (LSU)
- OT Mario Nash (Florida State)
- IOL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- QB Jaden Rashada (Sacramento State)
- OT Brandon Sneh (UAB)
- S Kaylib SIngleton (Syracuse)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.