Mississippi State football has received a significant injury boost ahead of Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma, as star running back Fluff Bothwell will be available for the Bulldogs.

ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported Friday that Bothwell would be available for the showdown against the Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium. The junior running back had been listed as questionable during the week but was removed from Mississippi State's SEC availability report, signaling a positive development for a Bulldogs offense looking to rebound.

Bothwell's return comes at an important time for Mississippi State, which is coming off a 31-0 loss to LSU and needs to get its offense back on track.

Fluff Bothwell's Return Gives Mississippi State a Boost

Bothwell leads Mississippi State in rushing this season, recording 403 yards and three touchdowns. His production has made him an important part of the Bulldogs' offense, and having him available against Oklahoma gives the coaching staff another option in the backfield.

The junior missed Mississippi State's Oct. 17 loss at LSU after being listed as questionable during the week. Bothwell was seen on the sideline wearing a boot on his left foot, although the program has not publicly disclosed the specific nature of his injury.

His removal from Friday's availability report is encouraging news for the Bulldogs. However, the SEC's Friday report is not binding, and the final availability report is scheduled for release Saturday.

Even with that distinction, Bothwell being listed as available represents a positive development ahead of a game Mississippi State needs to use to regain momentum.

Kamario Taylor's Status Remains a Question

Bothwell is not the only key Mississippi State offensive player dealing with an injury.

Quarterback Kamario Taylor remains questionable for Saturday's game, according to the SEC availability report. Thamel reported Friday that Taylor intended to try to play against Oklahoma after missing the LSU matchup.

Taylor also watched the loss to LSU from the sideline while wearing a boot, this time on his right foot. Mississippi State has not publicly confirmed the exact nature of his injury.

His availability could be just as important as Bothwell's return. The Bulldogs need to find consistency on offense after being shut out against LSU, and having their starting quarterback available would give them another potential boost.

Mississippi State's other players listed as out include defensive linemen Diesel Moye and Trevion Williams, wide receiver Ayden Williams, linebacker Jalen Smith and safety Isaac Smith.

Mississippi State Faces a Critical Oklahoma Matchup

The Bulldogs enter Saturday's contest with a 4-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in SEC play. Oklahoma arrives at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference action.

The matchup also marks the first time Mississippi State and Oklahoma have met in football, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium, with the game airing on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will need a much-improved offensive performance after struggling to generate points against LSU. Bothwell's availability could help the Bulldogs establish a stronger running game, ease pressure on the quarterback and create more opportunities for the offense.

With Taylor's status still uncertain, Bothwell's return is an important development for head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs will hope the junior running back can make an immediate impact as Mississippi State looks to respond in front of its home crowd.

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