Mississippi State’s Season Is at a Crossroads Ahead of Oklahoma Showdown

Mississippi State football has little time to dwell on its upsetting 31-0 loss to LSU. The Bulldogs now turn their attention to a crucial home matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday, October 24, with questions surrounding their momentum, quarterback health and ability to compete against another talented opponent.

Before Saturday’s shutout, Mississippi State had built legitimate optimism around its season. Now, the Bulldogs must prove that their early success was more than a hot start.

A potential return from quarterback Kamario Taylor could provide the spark they desperately need, but Oklahoma will arrive with confidence after pulling off a major upset against Texas.

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma Presents Another Major Challenge for Mississippi State

Oklahoma enters the matchup with momentum after defeating Texas 27-24 last week. The Sooners demonstrated that they can compete in high-pressure games, making them a dangerous opponent regardless of their ranking.

Oklahoma also faces No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday. A win against the Wildcats would give the Sooners additional confidence heading into their road trip to Starkville, while another victory would further strengthen their resume.

For Mississippi State, the timing could hardly be more challenging. The Bulldogs were overwhelmed by LSU, and their defense has surrendered a combined 87 points against Alabama and LSU over the past two games.

Mississippi State must find a way to slow down Oklahoma while avoiding the costly turnovers and failed fourth-down attempts that derailed its offense against the Tigers.

Playing at home offers an advantage, but the Bulldogs will need to deliver a much more complete performance to capitalize on it.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor’s Potential Return Could Change Everything

One of the biggest questions entering next Saturday is whether Taylor will be healthy enough to return.

The Mississippi State quarterback entered the LSU game with 1,450 passing yards, while Oklahoma's John Mateer has recorded 1,038 passing yards. Taylor's ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays has been an important part of the Bulldogs' offensive success.

His absence against LSU was significant, particularly with running back Fluff Bothwell also unavailable. Bothwell leads Mississippi State's listed rushing leaders with 403 yards and three touchdowns, while Anthony Evans III has paced the receiving group with 574 yards and five touchdowns.

Sophomore Billy Puckett showed flashes of promise in his first career start against LSU, but the Bulldogs struggled to turn their offensive production into points.

Taylor's potential return would provide valuable experience and playmaking ability. However, his availability remains uncertain until his health and readiness are confirmed.

Mississippi State Must Prove Its Early Success Was Real

Mississippi State entered the season facing modest expectations, with preseason projections placing the Bulldogs near the bottom of the SEC. Their strong start challenged those predictions, but the consecutive losses to Alabama and LSU have renewed questions about the team's ceiling.

The Oklahoma game represents an opportunity to respond before doubts grow further.

Mississippi State needs cleaner offensive execution, improved defensive consistency and better decisions in critical situations. If Taylor and Bothwell return healthy, the Bulldogs could look significantly different from the team that struggled in Baton Rouge.

Still, a bounce-back victory will not come automatically. Oklahoma has already shown it can upset a major contender, and another strong performance against Kentucky could make the Sooners even more dangerous.

The Bulldogs have a chance to reset their season in front of their home crowd. Whether they can take advantage will reveal a great deal about their ability to recover from adversity and remain competitive in the SEC.

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