What's The Status For Kamario Taylor, Fluff Bothwell For Saturday Showdown At LSU?

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football received an important injury update ahead of its SEC showdown with LSU this weekend, as quarterback Kamario Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell were both listed as questionable on the conference's availability report.

The status of the Bulldogs' two key offensive playmakers creates significant uncertainty heading into the matchup. Both players have dealt with injuries since Mississippi State's Oct. 3 loss to Alabama, and their availability could have a major impact on the team's chances against the Tigers.

Mississippi State enters the contest at 4-1 after its bye week, but the Bulldogs could face a difficult challenge if either player is unable to return to the lineup.

Kamario Taylor's Injury Status Looms Over Mississippi State

Taylor's questionable designation was largely expected after reports emerged earlier in the week that the sophomore quarterback was still dealing with a foot injury. He has not completed a full practice since Mississippi State's game against Alabama, leaving his status uncertain heading into Friday's final update.

Mississippi State Quarterback Kamario Taylor (#1) during the 2025 Spring Game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

The 6-foot-4 quarterback has been one of the Bulldogs' most important offensive weapons this season. Taylor has completed 102 of 154 passes for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns, providing Mississippi State with a dynamic presence under center.

His injury concerns reportedly began during Mississippi State's win over Missouri, and he played through visible pain against Alabama before leaving the game in the fourth quarter.

Taylor's status is particularly important given the betting line surrounding the matchup. LSU has become a more than two-touchdown favorite after opening as a smaller favorite, with uncertainty surrounding Mississippi State's quarterback situation potentially contributing to the movement.

Fluff Bothwell Also Questionable After Alabama Game

Taylor is not the only Mississippi State offensive starter whose availability is uncertain. Running back Fluff Bothwell was also listed as questionable after suffering an injury against Alabama.

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-DawgsonSI Images

Bothwell has been a productive part of the Bulldogs' rushing attack, leading the team with 403 yards and three touchdowns on 74 carries. He has averaged 5.4 yards per carry, giving Mississippi State a reliable option in the backfield.

Before his injury, Bothwell had recorded three consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards. His production helped establish a consistent ground game and reduce some of the pressure on Taylor.

Losing Bothwell would leave the Bulldogs without their leading rusher against an SEC opponent, potentially forcing the offense to rely more heavily on its passing game and other running backs.

Having both Taylor and Bothwell available would give Mississippi State a much better chance to operate its offense at full strength. However, their questionable designations mean the Bulldogs must prepare for multiple scenarios.

Mississippi State Awaits Final Injury Updates

Mississippi State's matchup with LSU could come down to which offensive playmakers are healthy enough to contribute. Taylor's passing production and Bothwell's rushing success have made them central pieces of the Bulldogs' offense.

The team will be looking for clarity on both players as game day approaches. Until their availability is confirmed, questions will remain about how Mississippi State plans to attack the Tigers and whether the Bulldogs can overcome the uncertainty surrounding their two biggest offensive weapons.

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