Mississippi State Gets Major Recognition From Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows Mississippi State presents a significant challenge, and he is making sure the Longhorns prepare accordingly ahead of their Halloween night matchup. With the Bulldogs potentially getting quarterback Kamario Taylor back, Sarkisian is treating Mississippi State as a dangerous opponent regardless of the uncertainty surrounding its starting quarterback.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's showdown in Austin, Sarkisian praised Taylor's ability and emphasized the importance of preparing for him to play. The Longhorns will host Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 31, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

“Mississippi State is, obviously, a very dangerous football team. Kamario Taylor is a fantastic quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “Understandably, he's going through some stuff from an injury standpoint, but we have to prepare as if he's going to play because this guy is a very dangerous player.”

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steve Sarkisian Won't Overlook Mississippi State

Texas enters the matchup ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll with a 5-2 overall record. The Longhorns are looking to build momentum as they continue their SEC schedule, but their recent performances at home have not always gone according to plan.

Texas has gone 1-2 in games played in Austin this month, making Saturday's matchup an opportunity to establish greater consistency in front of its home crowd.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State enters at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play. Although the Bulldogs have dropped three consecutive games, Sarkisian's comments show that Texas is not treating them as an opponent it can afford to underestimate.

Mississippi State opened the season with four consecutive victories, demonstrating the potential that made it one of the early surprises in the conference. The Bulldogs now need to find a way to recapture that form against a Texas team with significant postseason aspirations.

Kamario Taylor's Injury Could Change the Matchup

Taylor's availability is one of the biggest storylines entering the game.

The Mississippi State quarterback emerged as a breakout star during the Bulldogs' undefeated start, throwing 14 touchdown passes across their first four games. His dual-threat ability made him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses and helped fuel early Heisman Trophy consideration.

However, a right foot injury has complicated his season. Taylor initially suffered the injury during Mississippi State's Week 4 victory over Missouri before aggravating it against Alabama. He returned against Oklahoma on Oct. 24 after missing the previous game, but his comeback was brief.

Taylor exited after scrambling on a failed fourth-down attempt and watched the remainder of the game from the sideline wearing a boot on his right foot. Mississippi State has not publicly clarified the exact nature of the injury.

Sarkisian's approach suggests Texas will prepare for Taylor to play rather than build its game plan around his potential absence. That could be important against a quarterback whose mobility creates another dimension for the Bulldogs' offense.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talk prior to the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Looks to End a Long Drought in Austin

The Bulldogs face another historical challenge Saturday. Mississippi State is seeking its first victory at Texas since 1992.

The teams also played a dramatic contest in 2025, when Texas defeated Mississippi State 45-38 in overtime. The Bulldogs held a 38-21 fourth-quarter lead before the Longhorns scored 17 unanswered points in regulation to force overtime.

That result gives Mississippi State another reason to believe it can compete with Texas, even as the Bulldogs attempt to reverse their recent slide.

Texas must be ready for a dangerous Mississippi State team, especially if Taylor returns. With the Longhorns trying to maintain their momentum and the Bulldogs searching for a season-changing victory, Halloween night could deliver another compelling SEC matchup.

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