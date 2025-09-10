Mississippi State in the NFL: Week 1 Roundup
Mississippi State is well-represented across the NFL's 32 franchises, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Most of the 17 former Bulldogs saw action in Week 1, but a few did not. Linebacker Nathaniel Watson and cornerback Martin Emerson, both of whom are with the Cleveland Browns, suffered season-ending injuries before the regular season began.
Houston Texans' defensive end Denico Autry was on the physically unable to perform list and Tyrus Wheat was inactive for the Detroit Lions.
But popular players like Dak Prescott, Chris Jones and Jeffrey Simmons were all on the field making their impact on their games.
Here's how the 17 former Bulldogs fared in Week 1:
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry was on the physically unable to perform list for a 14-9 loss at the Rams.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke punted twice for 111 yards (55.5 avg.) with a long of 57 yards in a 26-10 win over the Panthers.
Season: 2 punts, 111 yards, 55.5 avg., long 57
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 17-13 loss to the 49ers.
Season: 1 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was signed off the practice squad and played 16 snaps in a 26-10 loss at the Jaguars.
Season: 1 GP
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: Emerson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes started and made three tackles (two solo, one assist) in a 14-9 win over the Texans.
Season: 7 tackles (2 solo, 5 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay saw action on nine special teams plays in a 33-8 loss at the Colts.
Season: 1 GP
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 41-40 loss at the Bills.
Season: N/A
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played all 48 offensive snaps in a 27-14 win over the Lions.
Season: 1 GS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and made two assisted tackles in a 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Brazil.
Season: 2 tackles
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards. He also rushed once for 3 yards and made a solo tackle in a 24-20 loss at the Eagles.
Season: 21 of 34, 188 yards; 1 run, 3 yards
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson made one solo tackle on special teams in a 23-13 win at the Patriots.
Season: 1 tackle
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and made four tackles (three solo, one assist), one tackle for loss, one sack, four quarterback hurries and forced a fumble in a 20-12 loss at the Broncos.
Season: 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay started and made five solo tackles in a 34-32 win at the Jets.
Season: 5 solo tackles
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat started and made two solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defense in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 PD
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: Watson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat was inactive for a 27-13 loss at the Packers.
Season: N/A