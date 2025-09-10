Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in the NFL: Week 1 Roundup

A total of 17 former Bulldogs are on NFL teams and most saw lots of action in the season's first week of games. Here's how they did.

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
In this story:

Mississippi State is well-represented across the NFL's 32 franchises, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Most of the 17 former Bulldogs saw action in Week 1, but a few did not. Linebacker Nathaniel Watson and cornerback Martin Emerson, both of whom are with the Cleveland Browns, suffered season-ending injuries before the regular season began.

Houston Texans' defensive end Denico Autry was on the physically unable to perform list and Tyrus Wheat was inactive for the Detroit Lions.

But popular players like Dak Prescott, Chris Jones and Jeffrey Simmons were all on the field making their impact on their games.

Here's how the 17 former Bulldogs fared in Week 1:

Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) applies defensive pressure as Indianapolis Colts guard Dalton Tucker.
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry was on the physically unable to perform list for a 14-9 loss at the Rams.

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) punts during the second quarter of an NFL football game.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke punted twice for 111 yards (55.5 avg.) with a long of 57 yards in a 26-10 win over the Panthers.
Season: 2 punts, 111 yards, 55.5 avg., long 57

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 17-13 loss to the 49ers.
Season: 1 GS

Houston Texans quarterback Kedon Slovis (16) scrambles with the ball as Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96)
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was signed off the practice squad and played 16 snaps in a 26-10 loss at the Jaguars.
Season: 1 GP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (1) talks to cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and safety Grant Delpit (9).
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: Emerson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (25) warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes started and made three tackles (two solo, one assist) in a 14-9 win over the Texans.
Season: 7 tackles (2 solo, 5 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay (40) reacts while stretching during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay saw action on nine special teams plays in a 33-8 loss at the Colts. 
Season: 1 GP

New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) and New Orleans Saints safety Roderic Teamer (30) run down field.
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 41-40 loss at the Bills.
Season: N/A

Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) talks to quarterback Jordan Love (10) during Family Night.
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played all 48 offensive snaps in a 27-14 win over the Lions.
Season: 1 GS

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) with tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals.
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and made two assisted tackles in a 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Brazil.
Season: 2 tackles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter.
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards. He also rushed once for 3 yards and made a solo tackle in a 24-20 loss at the Eagles.
Season: 21 of 34, 188 yards; 1 run, 3 yards

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a pass while covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richa
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson made one solo tackle on special teams in a 23-13 win at the Patriots.
Season: 1 tackle

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the second half.
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and made four tackles (three solo, one assist), one tackle for loss, one sack, four quarterback hurries and forced a fumble in a 20-12 loss at the Broncos.
Season: 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay started and made five solo tackles in a 34-32 win at the Jets.
Season: 5 solo tackles

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat started and made two solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defense in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 PD

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40).
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: Watson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (bicep)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat (91) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat was inactive for a 27-13 loss at the Packers.
Season: N/A

