Mississippi State in the NFL: Week 2 preview and schedule
While the current Mississippi State football players are making their final preparations to face Alcorn State on Saturday, several former players are getting ready to play Sunday and Monday.
An even dozen former Bulldogs will be suiting up this weekend for NFL teams and, in three games, former Bulldogs will be able to see one another on opposite sidelines.
Jeffery Simmons and Emmanuel Forbes will see each other from across the field when the Rams travel to Tennessee. And the Bears and Montez Sweat will make the short trip north to Detroit where Tyrus Wheat now resides.
Finally, Charles Cross and Darius Slay can reconnect in Pittsburgh when the Seahawks make that long journey.
One former Bulldog already took the field this week. Elgton Jenkins started at center for Green Bay’s 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders. In that game, Jenkins helped the Packers rush for 135 yards and allowed two sacks of Jordan Love, who threw for 269 yards.
Now, Jenkins gets a few extra days of rest and can sit back and enjoy the Bulldogs’ game Saturday evening like the rest of us.
Of the upcoming games this weekend, Chris Jones and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles stands out for very obvious reasons.
Of course, anytime the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is game worth noting with or without Dak Prescott. Of course, one Mississippi State’s all-time greats will be playing and may get a chance to face off against one of the Bulldogs’ rivals best quarterbacks in recent years, Jaxson Dart.
Here’s the full schedule of games featuring former Mississippi State players. Note: Players on injured reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform list are not included since they won’t be playing.
Mississippi State in the NFL
Sunday
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) | Noon CBS
P Logan Cooke (JAX)
New York Giants (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1) | Noon FOX
QB Dak Prescott (DAL)
Chicago Bears (0-1) at Detroit Lions (0-1) | Noon FOX
DE Montez Sweat (CHI)
DE Tyrus Wheat (DET)
New England Patriots (0-1) at Miami Dolphins (0-1) | Noon CBS
LB Willie Gay Jr. (MIA)
Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) | Noon FOX
OT Charles Cross (SEA)
CB Darius Slay (PIT)
Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) | Noon CBS
CB Emmanuel Forbes (LAR)
DT Jeffery Simmons (TEN)
Carolina Panthers (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-0) | 3:05 p.m. CBS
DT Jaden Crumedy (CAR)
Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) | 3:25 p.m. FOX
DT Chris Jones (KC)
Monday
Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) | 9 p.m. ESPN
CB Decamerion Richardson (LV)