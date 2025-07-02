Mississippi State lands five-star kicker from Alabama for 2026 class
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Hayden Chambers, Fort Payne High School’s five-star kicker, committed to Mississippi State, for the 2026 recruiting class and landing the guy they wanted for special teams.
Chambers, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound specialist from Fort Payne, Ala., is no stranger to pressure or prayer.
“Many people know me as a football player, but my identity is 100% in Christ,” Chambers posted on social media, immediately after announcing his decision. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity to compete at the SEC level! Thank you to my coaches who push me to be a better version of myself every day and hold me to the standard of Fort Payne football. Thank you Mom and Dad for teaching me that, above all else, always keep Jesus number one in my heart and show Him in all that I do”.
Mississippi State’s pursuit of Chambers wasn't exactly a secret.
The Bulldogs entered the 2026 cycle with a glaring need for a placekicker and wasted no time circling their top target. Chambers reciprocated the interest early. He officially visited Starkville two weekends before his commitment, making it clear his decision would come before his senior season.
“It was great and I love Coach Odom,” Chambers said, referencing Mississippi State special teams coordinator Cliff Odom, to On3's Paul Jones. “He’s an energetic guy and he’s good to be around. Coach [Jeff] Lebby likes to get to know all of the recruits well. He made me feel like I was one of theirs already and that was pretty cool.”
Chambers’ commitment is more than just another name on a recruiting list. He’s ranked as the No. 6 kicker in the nation (and the top kicker in Alabama) for the class of 2026 by Kohl’s Kicking, widely regarded as the gold standard for evaluating special teams talent.
“He is one of the best combo kicker/punters in the country,” reads his Kohl’s Kicking profile, which highlights a perfect 15/15 on field goals, a 116.4 score on kickoffs, and 105.92 in punting at major national camps.
His high school stats back up the the rankins.
As a junior, Chambers was 2-for-2 on extra points, despite senior kicker Conner Hughes handling most of the field goals and PATs. Chambers sent 25 of his 32 kickoffs for touchbacks and averaging 39.1 yards per punt per stats at MaxPreps.
The Bulldogs’ 2026 class is taking shape, with Chambers being the 24th commitment and second specialist to pledge this year, following 2027 punter Gunnar Gillentine of Petal High School.
Chambers had an offer from Auburn, the school he grew up rooting for. The Bulldogs' approach of making him feel at home and part of the family stood out.
“They know I’m a good combo guy, too. So I am going to go in there and compete for both jobs,” Chambers told On3, referencing his ability to punt as well as kick field goals.
It could be a big boost for State to improve in the third, and often most overlooked, part of the team.