Mississippi State Lands in Top Five for Elite 2027 Georgia Cornerback

Woodward Academy four‑star cornerback Bryce Woods has trimmed things down.

The 2027 prospect told Maroon and White Daily’s Paul Jones that he is working with a top five of Mississippi State, Auburn, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee as he moves toward a summer decision.

That group reflects the programs that have been on him the longest and the ones he has already built real relationships with. Mississippi State is firmly in that mix, thanks in large part to cornerbacks coach Corey Bell. Woods said Bell offered early, stayed consistent and made him feel comfortable on multiple visits last year.

“It’s going pretty good with Mississippi State,” Woods told Jones. “Coach Bell is a good dude and he has talked to me a lot. He offered me very early so we’ve built a good relationship. I’ve been down there a lot for visits. I can definitely see myself feeling at home there. I trust Coach Bell and everything he says to me and he can develop my game. So I am looking forward to my official there and see what happens after that.”

Woods has a busy spring ahead. He visited Clemson earlier this month, has Auburn this weekend and will head to Ohio State in late March. He also has three official visits already locked in for late May and June: Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Ohio State. More could be added as the calendar fills up.

One wrinkle to watch is Ole Miss. The Rebels offered Woods earlier this week, and while they didn’t make his initial top five, it is still early enough in the process for things to shift.

New offers from SEC programs tend to get attention, especially when they come right before a run of spring visits.

Whether that changes anything for Woods remains to be seen, but it is at least something to keep an eye on.

Woods said he plans to make his decision around the Fourth of July. Between now and then he will be looking closely at coaching staffs, relationships and the overall feel of each program.

“My decision will happen around July 4th area,” Woods said. “I will look at the coaches and see if they are down to earth guys like Coach Bell is, for sure. I just want a good family atmosphere.”

For now, Mississippi State sits in the middle of things, and Woods’ upcoming official visit to Starkville could go a long way in shaping the final stretch of his recruitment.