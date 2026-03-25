Ole Miss Football Enters the Race for Dynamic Virginia Tech Hokies, Ohio State Target

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star cornerback Bryce Woods continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping close tabs.

Woods checks in as a Top-35 rated cornerback in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America eyeing the Peach State defender as a top target in the rising-junior class.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Virginia Tech Hokies, West Virginia Mountaineers, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Woods has over 30 scholarships on his offer sheet with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels now joining the race for the Georgia defensive back.

The Ole Miss staff made the call this week:

Ole Miss is continuing to make sizable moves in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Woods emerging as one of the more recent offers to be dished out as the coaching staff in Oxford looks to build momentum in next year's cycle.

Along with Woods earning a scholarship from the Rebels, the staff also made the call to one of the top defensive weapons in Tennessee: Knoxville (Tenn.) four-star cornerback Xavier Bowman.

Bowman checks in as a Top-20 cornerback in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in as of late after a strong sophomore campaign for his prep squad.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder out of Tennessee has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Indiana Hoosiers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to the growing offer sheet for Bowman after the coaching staff in Oxford made the call this week.

Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford are gearing up for a pivotal stretch with multiple top targets set to visit the Magnolia State across the spring and summer months.

Now, new targets are emerging on the board for the Rebels with a pair of new offers dished out to two coveted cornerbacks.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft

Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: