Mississippi State Lands Key Official Visit Date with Top-Flight 2027 Safety

Kennedy Green already looks the part, and now he has a date set to see how he might fit into Mississippi State’s future.

The four-star safety from Douglass County High School in Georgia has locked in his official visit for May 29, giving the Bulldogs an early shot to make an impression as their new defensive staff settles in.

Green has been talking with Mississippi State for months, and the conversations have clearly landed well with him.

"My relationship with Mississippi State has been great," Green to Gene’s Page's Rion Young. "We talk a lot about how they think that I can fit in their defense, my development at defensive back, and how they see me impacting the program early if I decided to come and play at Mississippi. It is always a lot of real conversations with them when we talk."

That theme of real conversations keeps coming up with Green, and it is not hard to see why.

Mississippi State’s new-look defensive staff has made a point of connecting early with 2027 prospects, and Green has been one of the players they have prioritized. Coaches like Kevie Thompson have been especially active, leaning on the relationship-building skills he sharpened during his time at East Mississippi Community College.

The interest around Green is only going to grow. He is one of the top safeties in the country, and SEC programs are already circling. Even so, he has kept his focus on development and staying grounded through the process.

"Things have been going good this offseason with my teammates and coaches," Green said. "My recruitment is doing well. I have been building strong relationships with coaches and staying focused on getting better every day. A lot of schools have been showing love and keeping in contact with me."

Green carries himself like someone who understands what it takes to play early in college. His frame, his film and his approach all point in the same direction.

"I think that in order for a prospect to be elite at the next level, you have got to have discipline, confidence, and strong technique,” Green said. “You have to be dedicated to film study, understanding offenses, and competing every play will play a role too. In order to make an early impact on the next level, I have been working on my footwork, speed, and technique. I am also focusing on my football IQ and being more consistent every rep, so I can be ready when I step on campus."

He is also navigating the recruiting process with a clear head. Several programs remain involved, and he has kept communication open.

"A few other schools like South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Nebraska have been staying in contact with me and building relationships. I appreciate all the attention they have been showing me during this process," Green said.

Still, Mississippi State has positioned itself well heading into the spring. The new staff’s energy, the emphasis on defensive back development and the personal touch from coaches like Thompson have all helped push the Bulldogs into a strong spot.

Rivals300 DB Kennedy Green (@KjGreen7k ) was such a great interview. Gave A TON of positive quotes about Miami #GoCanes. https://t.co/MXusMWOmWc pic.twitter.com/s11g1sgj1W — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) February 8, 2026

"I set up the official visit to Mississippi State because I like the coaching staff, the way they develop their DBs, and how real they have been with me throughout my recruitment. I want to get back on campus and spend more time around the program and players."

For Mississippi State, this is exactly the type of recruitment where the new staff can make its mark. Thompson and the rest of the defensive coaches have been intentional about building trust early, and Green’s comments show that the message is landing.

May 29 will give both sides a clearer picture, but the groundwork is already in place. Mississippi State has made Green feel like a priority, and he is giving the Bulldogs every chance to stay in the race.