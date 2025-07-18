Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State lands only one player on Media Preseason All-SEC Teams

The Bulldogs were one of three schools with just one player named to one of the preseason teams, but also had a former player named to a team.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State junior safety Isaac Smith was the only Bulldog to be named to an All-SEC preseason team that was announced by the SEC on Thursday.

Smith, who led the SEC in tackles last season, was named to the 2025 Media Preseason All-SEC Third Team. He had 127 tackles (seventh-most in the nation) and was named to the All-SEC second team after last season. Smith was also one of four players last season to record 20 or more tackles in a single game and the only player from a Power 4 school to do so.

Mississippi State wasn’t the only SEC team to have just one player land on the preseason list. Both Vanderbilt and Kentucky had just one player.

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., now with Missouri, was named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team.

Here’s the complete list of the Preseason All-SEC Teams that were voted on by the media in attendance at SEC Media Days.

2025 Preseason Meda All-SEC Teams

Offense

First Team

QB - LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB - Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama  
WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL - Cayden Green, Missouri
OL - DJ Campbell, Texas
OL - Austin Barber, Florida
C - Jake Slaughter, Florida

Second Team

QB - Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB - Caden Durham, LSU
WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M  
OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama 
OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas  
C -  Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Third Team

QB - Arch Manning, Texas
RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia  
RB - Jam Miller, Alabama
WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn
WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
TE - Jack Endries, Texas   
OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL -  Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas
C - Connor Lew, Auburn

Defense

First Team

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn  
DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina    
DL - Colin Simmons, Texas
DL - Christian Miller, Georgia
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB - Whit Weeks, LSU  
LB - CJ Allen, Georgia
DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia 
DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas  
DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia  
DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Second Team

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida
DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama 
DL - LT Overton, Alabama
DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU  
LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas  
DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama  
DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M 
DB -  Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Third Team

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL - Trey Moore, Texas 
DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M 
LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee  
LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss 
DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama  
DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee  
DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

Specialists

First Team

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia  
PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia
KS - Peyton Woodring, Georgia
RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia
AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Second Team

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
*PK - Trey Smack, Florida
*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS - Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS - Trey Smack, Florida
RS - Barion Brown, LSU 
AP -  Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third Team

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas
*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS - Will Stone, Texas
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU  
*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida
*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida

* - Indicates a tie

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football