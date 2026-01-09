Mississippi State lands third offensive line commit from transfer portal
Patience is a virtue, but most sports fans can't wait long enough to find out if its true or not.
You can probably include most sports writers in that, too.
Mississippi State began its transfer portal work by landing six of eight defensive players. That was great for everyone to see, but there had been only one offensive lineman committed, Mario Nash, to the Bulldogs. That worried some folks, but those worries are being put at ease today.
Roughly an hour after Mississippi State received a commitment from ex-Florida State OL Jaelyn Matthews, it received another from Arkansas offensive lineman LJ Prudhomme.
The 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. lineman played in four games (vs Alabama A&M, Mississippi State, LSU and Texas) last season for the Razorbacks mostly on special teams. But didn't see much playing time and was able to redshirt.
A native of Shreveport, La., Prudhomme was a three-star prospect and was invited to the 2024 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Prudhomme joins Nash and Matthews as part of the Bulldogs transfer portal class. Still, more offensive linemen committing to Mississippi State should be expected.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 20
- 247Sports: No. 34
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
