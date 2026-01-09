Mississippi State lands third offensive line commit from transfer portal

Patience is a virtue, but most sports fans can't wait long enough to find out if its true or not.

You can probably include most sports writers in that, too.

Mississippi State began its transfer portal work by landing six of eight defensive players. That was great for everyone to see, but there had been only one offensive lineman committed, Mario Nash, to the Bulldogs. That worried some folks, but those worries are being put at ease today.

Roughly an hour after Mississippi State received a commitment from ex-Florida State OL Jaelyn Matthews, it received another from Arkansas offensive lineman LJ Prudhomme.

🚨COMMITMENT🚨



Arkansas 6’3 320 OL transfer LJ Prudhomme has committed to Mississippi State.



Prudhomme played in 4 games before redshirting in 2025 and held 17 offers in high school.@LionelPrudhomm2 #HailState🐶 — Hail State Recruiting (@DawgRecruits3) January 9, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. lineman played in four games (vs Alabama A&M, Mississippi State, LSU and Texas) last season for the Razorbacks mostly on special teams. But didn't see much playing time and was able to redshirt.

A native of Shreveport, La., Prudhomme was a three-star prospect and was invited to the 2024 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Prudhomme joins Nash and Matthews as part of the Bulldogs transfer portal class. Still, more offensive linemen committing to Mississippi State should be expected.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 20

247Sports: No. 34

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

