Mississippi State OL Named to Man of the Year Watchlist: Morning Bell, September 27
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football’s Albert Reese IV has been named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award watchlist announced on Thursday.
The senior offensive lineman is one of 52 players named to the watch list that is given out annually top leaders in college football. Each player is nominated by their school and has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
In his time in Starkville, Reese has volunteered in numerous activities, highlighted by trips to the Starkville Public Library, The Boys and Girls Club. He lent a helping hand at the Starkville Strong Food Drive and the Samaritan's Feet Shoe Distribution.
Reese also joined teammates on a service trip to Miami this summer, where they painted and cleaned schools, met with students for lunch and in their classrooms, and did some landscaping, all while giving back to others and being incredible leaders and representatives of Mississippi State.
The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, to be announced Feb. 12, 2025 will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school's athletic scholarship fund.
Yesterday's Results
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships
Singles
Main Draw Consolation First Round
No. 12 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) def. Maxwell Smith (Clemson): 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Main Draw Second Round
No. 21 Hugo Hashimoto / Michael Zheng (Columbia) def. No. 1 Petar Jovanovic / Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU): 4-6, 7-6(6), 1-0[8]
Today's Schedule
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships
Volleyball: Mississippi State at South Carolina
