Mississippi State OL Named to Man of the Year Watchlist: Morning Bell, September 27

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Albert Reese IV (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Albert Reese IV (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football’s Albert Reese IV has been named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award watchlist announced on Thursday.

The senior offensive lineman is one of 52 players named to the watch list that is given out annually top leaders in college football. Each player is nominated by their school and has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

In his time in Starkville, Reese has volunteered in numerous activities, highlighted by trips to the Starkville Public Library, The Boys and Girls Club. He lent a helping hand at the Starkville Strong Food Drive and the Samaritan's Feet Shoe Distribution.

Reese also joined teammates on a service trip to Miami this summer, where they painted and cleaned schools, met with students for lunch and in their classrooms, and did some landscaping, all while giving back to others and being incredible leaders and representatives of Mississippi State.

The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, to be announced Feb. 12, 2025 will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school's athletic scholarship fund.

Yesterday’s Results

Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships

Singles

Main Draw Consolation First Round

No. 12 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) def. Maxwell Smith (Clemson): 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Main Draw Second Round

No. 21 Hugo Hashimoto / Michael Zheng (Columbia) def. No. 1 Petar Jovanovic / Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU): 4-6, 7-6(6), 1-0[8]

Today’s Schedule

Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships

Volleyball: Mississippi State at South Carolina

Did You Notice?

Daily DoSe of Mike Leach

On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:

Utah: "The Ute, we're back to — is he on horseback? Does he have a bow and arrow? Did he trade for a rifle? Because if that Ute has a rifle, there's some definite problems."

