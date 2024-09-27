Mississippi State Prepares for Arch Manning as True Freshman QB Makes First Start
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football gets the unfortunate distinction of welcoming the Manning family back to SEC when it faces No. 1 Texas on Saturday.
It’s unclear who will start at quarterback for the Longhorns, but with Quinn Ewers being listed as questionable in the latest Student-Athlete Availability Report, Bulldog fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Arch Manning lined up at quarterback Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs are dealing with their own quarterback injuries, but their starting quarterback has already been announced.
True freshman Michael Van Buren will start for Mississippi State against the top-ranked Longhorns and their defense that ranks fifth nationally in total defense.
It may be the most difficult first-time collegiate start considering how the Bulldogs have performed in the first four games of 2024 (1-3 overall, 0-1 SEC). Van Buren, a 4-star recruit, faces a Goliath that David-himself might not want to face.
But, nevertheless, kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
What does Mississippi State's Michael Van Buren need to do to have a “good” debut as a starting quarterback?
Score a touchdown?
That may seem like a low hurdle to clear, but consider what it would mean for Van Buren to score the first touchdown of the season against the Longhorns’ defense?
Colorado State, Michigan, UTSA and Louisiana-Monroe all failed to score a touchdown against Texas. If Van Buren can throw a touchdown pass or run for one, that’ll be a huge indicator of his potential.
To be blunt, Van Buren leading a drive that ends with a touchdown of any kind should be considered a success.
Yes, it’s a low hurdle. But maybe it isn’t so low if you consider Texas is nearly a 40-point favorite to win Saturday at DKR-Memorial Stadium.