Mississippi State Lands A New Quarterback: Luke Kromenhoek Enters Through the Portal
Mississippi State got a top quarterback prospect in Luke Kromenhoek, and now there's another strong option after the program went through a ton of turmoil over the last several weeks.
Welcome to the world of the transfer portal.
Mississippi State lost former mainstay Will Rogers to Washington last year, lost rising star quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. to LSU a few weeks ago, and missed out on Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold, who had easy and obvious ties to Bulldog head coach Jeff Lebby and his offense, but that's a no go. Arnold went to Auburn.
But that's the thing about the transfer portal. There are always more prospects, and Mississippi State landed Luke Kromenhoek, a star recruit for Florida State who'll get his show now in the Lebby attack.
It's still December, and there are more prospects to be brought in and offseason practices and workouts to go through, but at the moment, veteran Blake Shapen is still the likely No. 1 guy - he's experienced and productive, but he's also having no luck staying healthy.
Shapen stepped in from Baylr and completed 69% of his passes last year for 974 yards and eight touchdowns with a pick in four games before going down. He might be the first option, but Kromenhoek is a high-end talent who'll get his shot.
Luke Kromenhoek Profile and Potential
The 6-4, 208-pounder has the size, athleticism, speed, and arm to do a little bit of everything. While he's great on the move - and adds a more dangerous element than Shapen - he needs more experience. But with more time logged in, and one of the better arms Mississippi State has had in a while, it's all there to develop into a statistical superstar under Lebby.
At Florida State he completed 44-of-84 passes for 502 yards and three scores with two interceptions this season, and he took off for 113 yards