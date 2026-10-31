Mississippi State NFL Alumni Get Major News on Both Sides

Former Mississippi State players had a week full of headlines, and only some of them came from the field. One Bulldog became the centerpiece of the biggest trade of the NFL season, while another may miss the chance to block him.

Encouraging: Jeffery Simmons lands with a contender

Right off the bat, the biggest Bulldog news came out of Nashville. The Tennessee Titans sent defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick, and ESPN Research noted he is the first defensive tackle since 1967 traded for multiple first-rounders.

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) on the field during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons wasn’t just lucky; he totally earned that price. He leads the Titans with four sacks, six tackles for loss and four passes defended, and his 27% pass rush win rate is the best among NFL defensive tackles this season. He also signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension before the season, so Chicago bought long-term help.

“We considered the compensation, and it was too good to pass up,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said.

Encouraging: Montez Sweat gets his old teammate back

On top of that, the trade reunites Simmons with Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat, his old defensive line mate at Mississippi State. Sweat returns from a two-game suspension to a 5-2 Bears team that needed interior help, since Chicago ranked 23rd in interior pass rush win rate before the deal.

Both men left Starkville as first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. Offensive lines across the NFC now have to deal with two former Bulldogs on the same front, and Sweat no longer has to beat double teams alone.

Encouraging: Dak Prescott takes over Monday night

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scores a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns as Dallas rolled past Philadelphia 38-21, handing the Eagles their fifth straight loss. Two of the scores went to CeeDee Lamb, one went to George Pickens, and Prescott also ran in a two-point conversion.

The win moved Dallas to 3-4, and with the Giants leading the NFC East at 4-2-1, the division is still wide open.

Discouraging: Charles Cross faces a waiting game

Sadly, Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross paid a price for Seattle’s statement win over Kansas City. An MRI confirmed a high ankle sprain, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the hope is a return in one to two weeks, depending on how rehab goes. Veteran Josh Jones is filling in at left tackle.

Honestly, the timing stings. Because Seattle hosts Chicago Monday night, which means Simmons and Sweat could make their first appearance together against a Seahawks line missing its starting left tackle.

Discouraging: Woody Marks’ workload could shrink

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks has carried the backfield while David Montgomery, acquired from Detroit in March, dealt with an injury. In the meantime, the Texans are on a bye this week, and Houston hopes to get Montgomery back on the other side of it.

A healthy Montgomery would almost certainly cut into Marks’ touches, which is tough timing for a second-year back who has shouldered the load.

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