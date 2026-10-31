Mississippi State NFL Alumni Get Major News on Both Sides
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Former Mississippi State players had a week full of headlines, and only some of them came from the field. One Bulldog became the centerpiece of the biggest trade of the NFL season, while another may miss the chance to block him.
Encouraging: Jeffery Simmons lands with a contender
Right off the bat, the biggest Bulldog news came out of Nashville. The Tennessee Titans sent defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick, and ESPN Research noted he is the first defensive tackle since 1967 traded for multiple first-rounders.
Simmons wasn’t just lucky; he totally earned that price. He leads the Titans with four sacks, six tackles for loss and four passes defended, and his 27% pass rush win rate is the best among NFL defensive tackles this season. He also signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension before the season, so Chicago bought long-term help.
“We considered the compensation, and it was too good to pass up,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said.
Encouraging: Montez Sweat gets his old teammate back
On top of that, the trade reunites Simmons with Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat, his old defensive line mate at Mississippi State. Sweat returns from a two-game suspension to a 5-2 Bears team that needed interior help, since Chicago ranked 23rd in interior pass rush win rate before the deal.
Both men left Starkville as first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. Offensive lines across the NFC now have to deal with two former Bulldogs on the same front, and Sweat no longer has to beat double teams alone.
Encouraging: Dak Prescott takes over Monday night
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns as Dallas rolled past Philadelphia 38-21, handing the Eagles their fifth straight loss. Two of the scores went to CeeDee Lamb, one went to George Pickens, and Prescott also ran in a two-point conversion.
The win moved Dallas to 3-4, and with the Giants leading the NFC East at 4-2-1, the division is still wide open.
Discouraging: Charles Cross faces a waiting game
Sadly, Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross paid a price for Seattle’s statement win over Kansas City. An MRI confirmed a high ankle sprain, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the hope is a return in one to two weeks, depending on how rehab goes. Veteran Josh Jones is filling in at left tackle.
Honestly, the timing stings. Because Seattle hosts Chicago Monday night, which means Simmons and Sweat could make their first appearance together against a Seahawks line missing its starting left tackle.
Discouraging: Woody Marks’ workload could shrink
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks has carried the backfield while David Montgomery, acquired from Detroit in March, dealt with an injury. In the meantime, the Texans are on a bye this week, and Houston hopes to get Montgomery back on the other side of it.
A healthy Montgomery would almost certainly cut into Marks’ touches, which is tough timing for a second-year back who has shouldered the load.
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Marvin Uzor covers for Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites