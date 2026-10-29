Former Mississippi State Teammates Reunite in Chicago After Blockbuster Trade

Two former Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive stars are reuniting in the NFL, and Chicago Bears fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. The Tennessee Titans have agreed to trade All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Bears in a blockbuster deal that reportedly includes two first-round draft picks, pairing him with former Mississippi State teammate Montez Sweat.

The trade, announced Thursday, October 29, comes ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline. For Mississippi State fans, however, the biggest storyline is the reunion between two players who once formed one of the most feared defensive line duos in college football.

Now, Sweat and Simmons will have another opportunity to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, this time with hopes of helping Chicago make a serious run at the Super Bowl.

Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) reacts to a sack during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons Reunite After Mississippi State

Before becoming established NFL stars, Sweat and Simmons helped anchor Mississippi State's defensive front during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Sweat emerged as one of the nation's premier edge rushers, earning first-team All-American recognition in 2018 from multiple outlets. He finished his Mississippi State career with 22 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in 26 games, establishing himself as one of the SEC's most dangerous pass rushers.

Simmons was equally dominant on the interior. A first-team All-SEC selection in 2018, he recorded 163 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks across 38 games with the Bulldogs. His combination of strength, quickness and disruptive ability made him a difficult matchup for opposing offensive lines.

Together, the two helped Mississippi State field one of the strongest defensive lines in the country. Their college careers laid the foundation for successful professional journeys, making their reunion in Chicago a compelling development for Bulldogs supporters.

Chicago Bears Make a Major Super Bowl Push

The Bears' decision to acquire Simmons signals an aggressive approach to building a championship contender.

Chicago entered the trade at 5-2 and second place in the NFC North, giving the organization reason to believe it can compete deep into the postseason. The Bears have not reached the Super Bowl since the 2006 season and have not won a championship since their iconic 1985 team captured the Lombardi Trophy.

Adding Simmons to a defensive line that already features Sweat gives Chicago two players with extensive experience disrupting quarterbacks. Sweat can threaten offensive tackles from the edge, while Simmons provides interior pressure that can collapse the pocket and force quarterbacks into difficult decisions.

The reported cost of two first-round picks demonstrates just how highly Chicago values Simmons and its chances of competing now.

Mississippi State's Montez Sweat (9) is tied for third in the nation with 8.5 sacks this season. Photo by Keith Warren/Madatory Photo Credit Msu Auburn montez sweat | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Moves in a Different Direction

Simmons had been one of the organization's most important players, making his departure a significant loss. The two first-round picks could provide valuable resources as Tennessee looks to rebuild its roster and improve its long-term outlook.

For Mississippi State fans, though, the trade creates an exciting storyline. Sweat and Simmons once terrorized opposing offenses together in Starkville, and now they have another chance to do it on football's biggest stage.

Their reunion could become one of the most intriguing developments of the NFL season as Chicago pursues a championship.

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