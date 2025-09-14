Mississippi State offense thriving with explosive plays under Jeff Lebby
STARKVILLE, Miss. — On the first snap against Alcorn State, Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen looked for the deep ball. His pass to Brenen Thompson just missed.
One play later, Shapen found Jordan Mosley for a 75-yard touchdown. The tone was set for another long-strike afternoon in the Bulldogs’ 63-0 rout on Sept. 13 at Davis Wade Stadium.
It’s become the identity of Jeff Lebby’s offense. Through three weeks, Mississippi State (3-0) has opened every game with a passing touchdown of at least 48 yards.
For Shapen, who missed most of 2024 with injury, the return to form has paired perfectly with Lebby’s scheme.
“Explosive plays matter in a huge way,” Lebby said. “They create touchdown opportunities. That will be a big part of us.”
The Bulldogs are delivering on that philosophy. Shapen’s 58-yard strike to Thompson sealed a 24-20 upset over then-No. 10 Arizona State on Sept. 6. In total, Mississippi State has already produced six touchdowns of 40 yards or more this season — one shy of its entire total in 2024.
Building on Lebby’s explosive-play history
Lebby’s background explains the approach. At UCF, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma, his offenses consistently ranked among the nation’s leaders in plays of 20 yards or more. Mississippi State lagged behind in 2024, finishing 87th nationally with just 50 such plays.
Now, the Bulldogs are on pace to nearly double that output. Stretching the range to 40 yards or more, they’re tracking toward 28 by season’s end.
That includes a 55-yard strike to tight end Seydou Traore in Week 1 against Southern Miss and Anthony Evans III’s 48-yard touchdown against Arizona State. He also had a 22-yard scoring catch that is the shortest of the season.
Evans said execution is as simple as preparation.
“Coach Lebby, he’s putting us in the right spots to make plays,” Evans said after posting 66 yards and a touchdown against Alcorn. “We practice all week on those plays. We just go out there and execute.”
Balancing fireworks with efficiency
Still, Lebby has cautioned that long touchdowns can’t be the only storyline. Against Alcorn State, the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on nine of 11 drives.
But Lebby noted the need for more consistency in shorter-yardage and red-zone situations.
“The ‘Score From Far’ is all good and well, but we’re going to have to sustain,” Lebby said. “We need to find ways to run the football and get it done situationally.”
Shapen took an interception and a hard hit in the second quarter before halftime. Starting right tackle Albert Reese IV was sidelined, forcing Mississippi State to adjust up front.
The offensive line’s ability to protect Shapen and create balance in the run game remains a focal point heading into SEC play.
Shapen’s leadership fueling offense
Shapen’s presence has stabilized Mississippi State after his injury-shortened 2024. His chemistry with Thompson, Mosley, Evans, and Traore has made the Bulldogs one of the SEC’s most dangerous downfield offenses.
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic praised the pairing during the Arizona State win. “Shapen’s accuracy on vertical routes gives Mississippi State a dimension they lacked last season,” Cubelic said. “It stresses defenses immediately.”
Freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor also joined the big-play parade, connecting with Thompson on a 42-yard touchdown against Alcorn. The development of depth behind Shapen offers insurance for a program trying to sustain offensive momentum.
What’s next for Mississippi State
The Bulldogs’ early dominance sets up a critical stretch as SEC play looms. After a confidence-building win over Alcorn State, they’ll turn their attention to matchups requiring sustained drives against elite defenses.
For Lebby, the foundation is clear: use the vertical passing game to stretch defenses, then execute situational football to finish games. Mississippi State’s “Score From Far” mantra may be catchy, but success will hinge on blending fireworks with fundamentals.
3 Key Takeaways
• Mississippi State has scored six touchdowns of 40+ yards this season, nearly matching its entire 2024 total.
• Blake Shapen’s return has revitalized Jeff Lebby’s explosive offense, highlighted by a game-winning 58-yard touchdown against Arizona State.
• Lebby stresses the Bulldogs must pair big plays with efficiency in short-yardage and red-zone situations to compete in SEC play.