Mississippi State offers 2027 Wisconsin tight end prospect Korz Loken
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has extended a football scholarship offer to Korz Loken, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Iola-Scandinavia High School in Wisconsin.
Loken has quickly emerged as a sought-after prospect for the 2027 class.
The Bulldogs’ coaching staff, amid a pivotal recruiting weekend for the 2026 class, has also turned attention to rising juniors, with June 15 marking the first day schools could officially offer 2027 prospects.
“I’m excited to receive the offer from Mississippi State,” Loken told 247Sports, adding that he connected with tight ends coach Chad Coopwood during his visit to Starkville. “Coach Coopwood and I had a great conversation about how I could fit into their system. It was really encouraging to hear what they see in me.”
Loken, who also holds offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Minnesota, has gotten attention for his size, athleticism, and versatility on both sides of the ball.
Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, he is considered one of the Midwest’s top tight end recruits in the 2027 cycle.
His recent camp performances have only bolstered his standing, with evaluators citing his ability to stretch the field and contribute as a blocker and receiver.
The offer from Mississippi State comes as the Bulldogs look to strengthen their presence in the Midwest, a region not traditionally seen as a recruiting hotspot for SEC programs.
“They made me feel like a priority,” Loken said. “I know there’s a lot of talent in the South, but hearing from an SEC school up here in Wisconsin means a lot. It shows they’re looking everywhere for the right guys.”
Mississippi State’s recruiting momentum follows a recent trend among SEC programs to cast wider nets for prospects.
According to ESPN, Loken is among a handful of underclassmen tight ends nationally to receive early Power Five offers (ESPN).
Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby and his staff has emphasized early identification and relationship-building as keys to assembling future classes.
Loken’s development at Iola-Scandinavia has drawn regional and national interest. At 6-foot-5 and weighing 220 pounds, he combines a basketball player’s body control with a football player’s physicality.
“Korz is a special athlete,” said Iola-Scandinavia coach Scott Erickson. “He’s worked hard in the weight room, and his football IQ is well beyond his years. He’s the kind of player who makes everyone around him better.”
Korz’s recruitment has accelerated since the spring, with visits to Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Minnesota rounding out a busy offseason.
Loken described his time at Mississippi State as “eye-opening,” noting the program’s facilities and the energy around the coaching staff.
“You can tell they’re building something,” he said. “It’s not just about football; they care about the players as people.”
The tight end position has become increasingly important for teams these days on offense and Loken’s skill set aligns with current trends.
Analysts point to his ability to line up in multiple spots, create mismatches, and contribute on special teams.
“Programs are looking for athletic tight ends who can do it all, and Korz fits that mold,” said recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. “He’s still got a lot of room to grow, but his upside is tremendous.”
Mississippi State’s early outreach could pay dividends as Loken weighs his options over the next two years. NCAA rules now allow coaches to initiate contact with rising juniors, leading to a flurry of offers around June 15 nationally.
“I’m taking everything in and enjoying the process,” Loken said. “No decisions yet. I want to find the best fit for me as a player and a student.”
Despite the increased attention, Loken remains grounded, crediting his family and coaches for their support.
“My parents have always been there for me,” he said. “They remind me to stay humble and keep working. I’m grateful for the opportunities, but I know there’s a long way to go.”
Mississippi State’s pursuit of Loken signals a broader recruiting strategy, as the Bulldogs seek to compete for top talent across state and regional lines. The program’s staff continues to evaluate prospects nationally as they build towards the future.
“We’re looking for guys who fit our culture and can help us win championships,” Coopwood said in a statement. “Korz is the type of player who checks those boxes.”
As summer visits continue and Loken’s profile rises, he plans to stay focused on development and academics.
“Right now, I’m just excited for my junior season,” he said. “I want to get better every day and help my team win. The recruiting stuff is great, but it doesn’t change who I am or what I need to do.”
The Bulldogs have positioned themselves as an early contender for one of the Midwest’s brightest young prospects. It could be progress.