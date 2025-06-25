Mississippi State offers 6-9 offensive lineman from Georgia who is just 14
STARKVILLE, Miss. — In the mind-boggling world of college football recruiting Mississippi State extending an offer to a 14-year-old probably shouldn't be that shocking.
It's a safe thing because nobody is bound to honor anything. Until they sign a letter of intent, it's all just talk.
Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby entering his second season has extended an offer to Keenon Verkerk, 14 years old, six-foot-nine, and still growing.The East Paulding High School offensive tackle is one of the first from the 2028 class to appear on a major college radar.
Verkerk, a rising freshman from Dallas, Ga., spent his summer not at the pool, but grinding through camps with the kind of physical presence that makes seasoned recruiters pause.
“After a great camp I am very blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Mississippi State University,” Verkerk wrote on his social media.
State’s offer capped a feverish prelude to the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, a time when coaches are barred from in-person contact, but not from shaping the future of their programs through early overtures and digital communication.
In the world of college football, where the average commitment age seems to creep downward each season, Verkerk’s early offer is less of an anomaly, but may be more of the future.
What sets Verkerk apart is not just his size because he towers over most of his peers at 6-foot-9, a frame that already draws comparisons to NFL linemen, but he has athleticism and a relentless work ethic.
East Paulding coaches praise his “coachability” and maturity, noting that he’s as focused in the classroom as on the field.
“He’s got all the physical tools, but he listens, learns, and gets better every day,” said an East Paulding assistant in a phone interview. “That’s rare at any age.”
Verkerk’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed by recruiting analysts.
“You don’t see many freshmen with that kind of upside. He’s still raw, but the movement skills and length are special,” said a scout at Prep Redzone, which profiles Verkerk among Georgia’s top 2028 prospects.
Video highlights from his youth seasons, shared widely on Hudl, show a player overpowering would-be tacklers and moving with surprising nimbleness for his size.
The Bulldogs have extended offers to several 2028 standouts across the Southeast, hoping to forge relationships that will pay off as these prospects mature.
“It’s about getting in the door early and making these families feel like part of the program from day one,” a veteran SEC recruiter told USA TODAY.
The move also shines a light on the changing landscape of the NCAA’s recruiting calendar. While the dead period restricts in-person contact, it hasn’t slowed the digital courtship of future stars.
Social media is flooded with graphics congratulating middle schoolers on Division I offers, and players like Verkerk are learning to navigate the attention with poise.
“I’m just grateful for every opportunity,” Verkerk posted.
No one seems to be noting much it's just a non-binding offer. Everybody has to a wait a few years to see if it could turn into a real one ... or if Verkerk would even be interest.
“There’s a risk in projecting ninth graders,” said a veteran high school coach. “Kids grow, change, sometimes even switch sports. But I understand the urge—nobody wants to miss the next big thing.”
The gamble is clear for Mississippi State. They spot a possibility early and take a leap with virtually no risk in a 14-year-old lineman. The hope is it pays off with wins in the toughest conference in college football.