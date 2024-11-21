Mississippi State's Reese named best o-lineman in Magnolia State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has just two wins this season but has two players that received some season honors already.
Junior lineman Albert Reese IV was named the Kent Hull Trophy Award winner that is presented annually to the best college offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi. The recipient of the Kent Hull Trophy is selected by a panel of NFL scouts who cover colleges in Mississippi. The award will be presented at the C Spire Conerly Trophy ceremony on December 3, 2024, at the Sheraton Refuge.
"It's an absolute honor," Reese said. "[Kent Hull] was a great player for us, well before I was around. It's an absolute honor for me to be presented that. I'm excited to go to the [presentation event in December]."
Reese, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, has started all 10 games for Mississippi State this season and has helped the Bulldogs gain 1,469 rushing yards this season, including an average of four yards per carry.
Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith is the recipient of the second honor with the announcement he is the Bulldogs’ finalists for the C Spire Conerly Trophy that is given the best college football player in Mississippi.
Smith is a finalist along with one player from each Mississippi school. Here’s the complete list of Conerly award finalists:
Alcorn State University – Xzavier Vaughn (Quarterback)
Belhaven University – Wyatt Beck (Linebacker)
Delta State University – Kelvin Smith (Running Back)
Jackson State University – Irv Mulligan (Running Back)
Millsaps College – Nehemiah Coalson (Linebacker)
Mississippi College – Brennan Blake (Defensive Lineman)
Mississippi State University – Isaac Smith (Safety)
Mississippi Valley State University – Nathan Rembert (Wide Receiver)
University of Mississippi – Jaxson Dart (Quarterback)
University of Southern Mississippi – Bryce Lofton (Punter)
The winner of the 2024 C Spire Conerly Trophy will be announced at a special ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Sheraton Flowood The Refuge Hotel.