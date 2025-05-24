Mississippi State receives major May donations for new indoor football facility
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State is experiencing a surge in philanthropic support, with May 2025 marking a pivotal month for Bulldog Athletics.
Especially in football, where second-year Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby inherited a program without a lot of marquee players or the facilities that go with getting them.
To keep up with everybody else in the SEC, State needs top-notch facilities. It's not a luxury, but a necessity for more than two or three wins a year.
Significant gifts from Howard Industries, the Golding family and other dedicated supporters have propelled the university’s vision for a state-of-the-art indoor football practice facility and broader athletic enhancements.
Howard Industries leads with transformative gift
On May 7, Howard Industries, a prominent Mississippi-based manufacturer, announced a lead naming gift for MSU’s new indoor football practice facility.
Pending approval from the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL), the facility will be named in honor of Billy W. Howard Sr., a revered alumnus and former multi-sport athlete at MSU.
Howard, who graduated in 1946 with a degree in electrical engineering, made history as the first Bulldog to play nearly every minute of every football game during his tenure, earning the nickname "Iron Man."
"This donation is a tribute to my family’s deep ties to Mississippi State University,” said Howard in a press release from MSU. "It’s an honor to support the football program and to help build a facility that will continue to nurture the next generation of student-athletes. I’m proud to be a part of the Bulldogs’ legacy.”
MSU athletics director Zac Selmon emphasized the timing and impact of the gift.
"We know this is a critical time in college football, and we must continue to take steps forward to elevate Mississippi State football," he said in the press release.
"We are thrilled Howard Industries shares this belief with us, but we are even more excited and honored that the new facility will bear the name of Mr. Billy, as he is someone who exemplifies what it means to be a Mississippi State Bulldog.”
Facility details and vision
The Billy W. Howard Sr. Indoor Practice Facility will feature a 110,000 square-foot indoor training space, advanced sports science areas for injury prevention and recovery, and expanded sports medicine, nutrition, and locker room facilities.
The project, estimated at $60 million, will be constructed adjacent to the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex, with groundbreaking anticipated in 2027 and completion targeted for summer 2028. Renovations to the existing complex are expected to finish in 2029.
MSU president Dr. Mark E. Keenum highlighted the broader impact.
"There have been studies and data published on the correlation between success of a football program and the positive impacts it can have on the college campus and the community – everything from enrollment to brand recognition on a national scale," Keenum said.
Golding Family’s $2.5 mllion boost
Momentum continued on May 22, when the Golding family of Vicksburg, MS, announced a $2.5 million donation to strengthen MSU’s athletic programs.
Longtime supporters and proud alumni, the Goldings’ gift will support the State Excellence Fund and directly contribute to the new indoor facility.
Steve Golding, Chairman of Golding Barge Line, explained the family’s motivation.
"Whether it’s running a successful business or competing in high-level athletics, ensuring your team has the resources it needs – while cultivating a relentless work ethic and a high-achieving culture – is something we firmly believe in," he said in a release."
Mississippi State is a source of great pride for our family, and we want to be part of the solution as the department strives to reach new heights.”
Additional $1 million gift fuels progress
Adding to the momentum, a dedicated family from Jackson, Miss., made a $1 million commitment on May 14.
Their support further demonstrates the growing enthusiasm among Bulldog supporters for the future of MSU football and athletics.
"The belief in our vision from dedicated supporters like this family fuels our continued pursuit of elevating our football program to new heights,” said Selmon.
Community impact and next steps
The influx of donations in May 2025 underscores a community-wide commitment to MSU’s athletic excellence.
These gifts not only fund cutting-edge facilities but also enhance student-athlete resources, sports science, and overall competitiveness in the evolving landscape of college athletics.
Lebby summed up the significance:
"This new indoor facility will allow us to train more effectively as we compete against the best in the country week in and week out," Lebby said in a press release.
The development of players, the injury prevention and recovery components and the ability to prepare for Saturdays regardless of the elements outdoors is going to have tremendous impacts on our program.”
With construction on the horizon and continued fundraising underway, Mississippi State is poised to elevate its football program and athletic department, ensuring a lasting legacy for current and future Bulldogs.