Mississippi State reinforces trenches with Texas A&M, LSU transfers
In this story:
Mississippi State added two key pieces from the transfer portal this week, bolstering both sides of the line of scrimmage with players who bring different timelines but similar upside to Starkville.
The most immediate impact could come from defensive tackle Dealyn Evans, who arrives as a spring transfer from Texas A&M.
Evans spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Aggies and brings SEC experience to a Mississippi State defensive front that is looking for both depth and physicality. Because Evans sat out most of his true freshman season, he is expected to have three remaining seasons of eligibility, making him both a short-term contributor and a long-term investment.
Evans narrowed his transfer decision to Mississippi State and Tennessee before choosing the Bulldogs.
He appeared in all 13 games for Texas A&M last season, including the Aggies’ College Football Playoff loss to Miami. While his stat line was modest — five solo tackles, three assists and 1.5 tackles for loss — those numbers came in a limited role across 141 snaps as a redshirt freshman.
On the offensive side, Mississippi State is bringing home Tyler Miller, an offensive lineman who returns to his home state after a year at LSU. Miller enrolled with the Tigers last January and spent the 2025 season as a redshirt, practicing primarily at offensive tackle while managing minor injuries. He did not appear in a game.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 10
- 247Sports: No. 31
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.