Mississippi State reinforces trenches with Texas A&M, LSU transfers

Mississippi State added two key pieces from the transfer portal this week, bolstering both sides of the line of scrimmage with players who bring different timelines but similar upside to Starkville.

The most immediate impact could come from defensive tackle Dealyn Evans, who arrives as a spring transfer from Texas A&M.

🚨COMMITMENT🚨



Texas A&M 6’5 310 DL transfer Dealyn Evans has committed to Mississippi State.



Evans is a former top 100 recruit and recorded 8 tackles as a RS Freshman in 2025.

Evans spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Aggies and brings SEC experience to a Mississippi State defensive front that is looking for both depth and physicality. Because Evans sat out most of his true freshman season, he is expected to have three remaining seasons of eligibility, making him both a short-term contributor and a long-term investment.

Evans narrowed his transfer decision to Mississippi State and Tennessee before choosing the Bulldogs.

He appeared in all 13 games for Texas A&M last season, including the Aggies’ College Football Playoff loss to Miami. While his stat line was modest — five solo tackles, three assists and 1.5 tackles for loss — those numbers came in a limited role across 141 snaps as a redshirt freshman.

On the offensive side, Mississippi State is bringing home Tyler Miller, an offensive lineman who returns to his home state after a year at LSU. Miller enrolled with the Tigers last January and spent the 2025 season as a redshirt, practicing primarily at offensive tackle while managing minor injuries. He did not appear in a game.

BREAKING: LSU true freshman transfer OL Tyler Miller has Committed to Mississippi State



The 6'6 335 OL will have 4 years of eligibility left



He was ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class

https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/0V0Vo05m3G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2026

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 10

247Sports: No. 31

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)

S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)

OL Tyler Miller (LSU)

DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

