Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 12
Anyone looking for an update on Mississippi State's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart.
Blake Shapen remains listed as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback and Luke Krommenhoek and Kamario Taylor are listed as the No. 2 quarterbacks.
ICYMI: Who will start at QB for Mississippi State against Missouri?
Shapen's availability for Saturday's game at newly-unranked Missouri is up in the air. He left last week's game against Georgia early in the second half and did not return. Taylor, a true freshman quarterback, played the remainder of the game.
On Monday, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said Shapen did not practice and his status will be evaluated throughout the week. But Lebby did say if he's healthy, Shapen will start.
"If he's healthy, truly healthy, he'll start," Lebby said Monday about Shapen. "It's all about him being healthy. So again, as we evaluate this thing and move through it, we'll see exactly where we're at."
Fans looking for hard news on the quarterback situation will have to wait until Wednesday's initial Student-Athlete Availability Report. For now, here's the official depth chart for Mississippi State as it prepares to face Missouri.
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 12
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese
Left Tackle
Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III