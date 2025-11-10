Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 12

All eyes are on the quarterback situation in Starkville, but the team's depth chart won't be providing any answers.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) looks to pass the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) looks to pass the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Anyone looking for an update on Mississippi State's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart.

Blake Shapen remains listed as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback and Luke Krommenhoek and Kamario Taylor are listed as the No. 2 quarterbacks.

Shapen's availability for Saturday's game at newly-unranked Missouri is up in the air. He left last week's game against Georgia early in the second half and did not return. Taylor, a true freshman quarterback, played the remainder of the game.

On Monday, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said Shapen did not practice and his status will be evaluated throughout the week. But Lebby did say if he's healthy, Shapen will start.

"If he's healthy, truly healthy, he'll start," Lebby said Monday about Shapen. "It's all about him being healthy. So again, as we evaluate this thing and move through it, we'll see exactly where we're at."

Fans looking for hard news on the quarterback situation will have to wait until Wednesday's initial Student-Athlete Availability Report. For now, here's the official depth chart for Mississippi State as it prepares to face Missouri.

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 12

Mississippi State official depth chart vs. Missouri
Mississippi State official depth chart vs. Missouri / Mississippi State Athletics

Offense

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell

Cornerback

Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

